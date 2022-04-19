Since Sherlock Holmes, the most adaptable character in history, is one of the two most popular characters in fiction (the other being Dr. Watson), Draculacampaigns are almost guaranteed to be in production at any given time. However, one of them has just passed away.

Following the success of Blumhouse’s The Invisble Man, which got excellent reviews and a big box office, the horror production company was linked to several comparable movies. Mina Harker, a new spin on the traditional bloodsucker with the same name as Karyn’s prior work, will be directed by Karyn Kusama. In this adaptation, Jasmine Cephas Jones will play Mina Harker.

According to Deadline, however, the project has been canceled just three weeks before filming was set to begin, with Miramax withdrawing owing to creative differences with the director. The latest adaptation, Mina Harker, set in modern-day Los Angeles and featuring Vladimir as the legendary bloodsucker.

That’s a shame because it suggests that the great Yayoi Kusama, who has shown undeniable talents and the ability to generate atmospheric genre works, isn’t working on a Dracula film any more.However, several films about him and Drácula are still in production.

Renfield is another one, which stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and will be directed by Nicosia. There’s also Chloe Zhao’s sci-fi Western, another modern fable titled The Bride, and Last Voyage of the Demeter director André Øvredal’s Last Battle of the Demeter, so fans of Bram Stoker’s creation will not go wanting for anything to see.