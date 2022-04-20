Darker Than Expected Comedy ‘Rough Night’ a Hit on Netflix

In essence, the main component of any Hollywood studio comedy with a decent-sized budget and a lot of star power is a meaningless experience. The aforementioned moviemakers’ greatest hits are packed with the following: tossing caution to the wind, having a blast, and dishing out plenty of foul-mouthed improvisation.

After seeing the colorful and funny film trailers, it may appear Rough Night to be a bit fluff, but it’s far darker than most people anticipated given the presence of Scarlet Johansson, Gillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Demi Moore, Eric Andre, Hasan Minhaj,’ Bo Burnham,’ and others.

They had grown too far apart in recent years, and the group decides to conceal the truth after learning that they had overreached. What they required to bring them closer than ever before was their unyielding urge to ensure that no one among them went to jail for murder. It’s as if the film was balancing a high wire for it to work.

The Cate Blanchett-starring comedy was a disappointment. The latest entry to the “Worst Movies of All Time” lists was Rough Night, which had a 45 percent rotten tomato score and 29% user rating, as well as less than $50 million in box office revenue on a $26 million budget. Given the cast and concept, it was a missed opportunity, but that hasn’t stopped Rough Night from becoming one of this summer’s most entertaining films.