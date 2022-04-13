‘Damsel’ Reports Its Completed Cast List

Netflix‘s feminist fantasy feature Damsel, starring Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown, has completed its main cast. The 18-year-old Brit has followed her turn as Eleven in the sci-fi series with the title role in the Enola Holmes films. Going by the big names who’ve just joined the project, Netflix will no doubt want.

Deadline reports that Damsel has added five new faces to its cast. Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), and Shohrer Aghdashloo (The Expanse) will collaborate on the production, according to Deadline.

Damsel , a film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), follows a dutiful damsel (Brown) who agrees to marry a handsome prince, but discovers that the royal family has conscripted her as a human sacrifice to settle an old debt. She is cast into a cave with a

No information has been released about how these new characters factor into the movie. However, we do know that Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in Black Panther, is also part of the cast as Lady Bayford, Brown’s heroine’s stepmother. Damsel is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi

Damsel, which sounds like a Disney princess film crossed with Ready or Not, promises to be a pleasant watch when it debuts on Netflix. In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown will return to Netflix on May 27, when Stranger Things season four premieres.