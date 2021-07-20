Could Henry Cavill Be Heading To The MCU? Is This A “Super” Betrayal!?

Everyone knows Henry Cavill! Well, a lot of people do at the very least. He’s most famously known for his role as Superman in the DCEU and more recently he’s portrayed Geralt of Rivia in Netflix‘s The Witcher! Could Henry Cavill be heading to the MCU?

Henry Cavill’s continued future in the DC Universe is not assured! We haven’t seen him as Superman since Justice League! Well, I suppose we saw him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well, but that wasn’t exactly a new film.

There are a ton of rumors that have been going around for a while, claiming Cavill might be switching sides. If he really were to switch sides, the internet would lose its collective mind, and it would probably confirm he was done as Superman.

One of the biggest things that seem to point to Henry Cavill’s time as Superman being over, is, well… the new Superman. DC is making a movie that will feature a black Superman. The news actually broke on Henry Cavill’s birthday!

The most recent rumors claim Henry Cavill is heading to the MCU! Small Screen are claiming that the British actor met with Marvel in London, which would be, just, huge! This comes courtesy of their “insider sources”.

We honestly have no idea what he was meeting with Marvel for, assuming it’s even true, but we can make some educated guesses. If he’s meeting with Marvel in person it must be MCU-related.

This is what’s leading many to speculate that he could be jumping universes. We don’t have any guesses on what his role in the MCU could even be, though.

This will just make it that much more awesome when and if we eventually find out! What do you guys think? Do you want Henry Cavill to join the MCU? Or do you prefer him sticking around as Superman!