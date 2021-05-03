Captain Marvel: The Marvels Revealed By Marvel Studios!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier ended recently, and now we’re looking ahead to the rest of Phase 4! There is a ton of really great stuff coming, and this morning saw us get a boatload of news! Marvel Studios decided to drop a new sizzle reel with a bunch of Phase 4 footage and reveals! One of the reveals was the title for Captain Marvel 2! The film will officially be titled Captain Marvel: The Marvels. The film is rumored to begin filming by the end of this month! The Marvels is set to be directed by Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta on a script written by Megan McDonnell who served as a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. We know pretty much nothing about the plot other than the fact that Captain Marvel is going to be in it. Okay, we know a bit more than that. Monica Rambeau AND Ms. Marvel should be making an appearance!

“You watch these movies and you see people do these like ‘Whoa,’ like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something,” Larson said earlier this year “I didn’t have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that….I’ve changed so much, I’ve grown so much and so I’m really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there’s difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it’s a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I’m excited to keep expanding on that.”

Parris also teased that the relationship between her and Carol might have some tension when she spoke to comicbook.com.

“Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship,” Parris said. “And so I think what’s been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven’t seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it’s being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I’ll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don’t want to ruin anything for you.”

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.