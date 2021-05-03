Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Release Date Announced!

Marvel Studios has decided to finally give the next Ant-Man film release date! This was shown in a huge sizzle reel that Marvel released early Monday morning! The sizzle reel featured a ton of freaking announcements! We got some Eternals footage for the first time ever, we got titles for the next Captain Marvel and Black Panther films. Anyway, the third Ant-Man film will crawl into theatres on February 17, 2023! It’s a long way away but we have a bunch of other MCU films to keep us busy until then, so it’s not so bad! In fact, at the time of writing this article, Black Widow is only a couple of months away, which is incredibly exciting! Peyton Reed returns to direct the film from a script written by Jeff Loveness. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return in the title roles, along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer playing the original version of those heroes. Kathryn Newton takes over as Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, and the film sees Jonathan Majors debut in the role of time-traveling Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. Quantumania release date

Evangeline Lilly previously revealed she’d be taking her character in a new direction!

“I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing,” Lilly explained. “Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She’s going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going ‘well hang on a minute.’ We’re all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going ‘Woah, we aren’t supposed to just be men with boobs’. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we’re exploring that right now through our stories. “I’m really excited. I can’t give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we’re going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way.” Quantumania release date

Are you excited for Ant-Man 3!? I am!