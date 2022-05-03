After Losing Several Movies to Cancellation, Will Smith Now Loses His First Television Show

Published on May 3rd, 2022 | Updated on May 3rd, 2022 | By FanFest

According to Deadline, Will Smith‘s This Joka, a stand-up comedy series that was not renewed for a second season on Roku, will not be back.

In March, the streaming service began releasing the series, which was acquired through its purchase of short-form service Quibi.

The series has several stand-up comics, including Punkie Johnson and Chris Estrada.

According to Deadline, the decision had nothing to do with the Oscars incident, in which Smith smacked comic Chris Rock on stage, but was instead rooted in a unique problem with timing.

According to reports, Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group created the series. It is unclear whether or not Roku has ever had the choice to renew it.

Because the option to renew expired before Roku aired the program, and certainly before the streamer had access to its viewing data, it was doubtful that it would have returned for a second season on Roku.

The program featured a varied cast of rising, established, and legendary comics discussing the meaning of comedy and its unique capacity to bring people together. The series was shot on location at Topgolf and other well-known locations around Las Vegas, featuring stand-up routines as well as one-on-one talks with the performers, intimate interviews, and docu-style moments backstage and about the city.

It featured Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs, with special appearances by George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi.

“This isn’t a competition, this is an opportunity to laugh,” Smith said in the trailer.

Smith executive produced along with Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson, Chad Nelson and YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs directed.

Deadline additionally stated that Smith’s other stand-up comedy project will not be aired by Netflix. In June 2021, Netflix announced that Smith would host his first comedy variety program, which he was executive producing with Westbrook Studios.

The one-off show was apparently never shot and there are no plans to continue with it at the streamer.