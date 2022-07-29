According To a ‘Secret Invasion’ Report, Olivia Colman is Playing a Superhero, and We’re Fine With That

Secret Invasion disappointed fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s not as if the game-changing reveals revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con panel didn’t do a wonderful job of compensating for any disappointment.

The backstory and most of the narrative and character specifics are still a mystery. Although we don’t know who the rest of the cast is playing other than returning stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn, and Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman did say she’s an “old ally” of Nick Fury.

A new rumor from The Illuminerdi claims that Colman will be a gender-swapped version of Brian Falsworth, better known as the second iteration of British superhero Union Jack, and the son of the original James Montgomery Falsworth, who was an Academy Award winner.

Surprisingly, the current Union Jack (Joseph Chapman) is currently fighting the Skrulls in Marvel Comics, which we know to be behind Secret Invasion. Captain Marvel established that Fury had been dealing with superhuman beings since at least the mid-1990s if not earlier, so while it hasn’t been mentioned yet, it would be an understatement to say the prospect of Olivia Colman boarding the MCU as a retired costumed crimefighter would be awesome.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for confirmation or denial until September 23, which appears to be the likeliest spot for our Secret Invasion inquiries to be answered.