Academy States that Will Smith Refused to Leave Oscars after Chris Rock Slap

Following Will Smith and Chris Rock’s onstage quarrel at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says that Smith was asked to leave after the altercation took place but refused.

In response to Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, seemingly taking a dig at her buzzcut hairstyle, Smith rushed the stage and slapped Rock in the face. Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss in women and men.

A statement from the Academy reads that members “could not have anticipated” the way the ceremony unfolded.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The Academy also announced that it has started administrative proceedings against Smith for breaching its standards of behavior, in addition to reporting that he attempted to have him removed from the ceremony.

Following the Academy’s board of governors meeting on Wednesday, it was clear in its condemnation of Smith’s conduct, as well as a sincere apology to Rock.

“Mr Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television…Mr Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Smith will be suspended, expelled, or subjected to other consequences from the academy, which he will have an opportunity to respond to in writing before the board of governor’s next meeting on April 18.