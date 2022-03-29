Academy Considered Kicking Will Smith out of Oscars after Chris Rock Slap

The Oscars quickly became a trending topic after Will Smith ascended the stage to slap presenter Chris Brown for a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which was expected to be a dull event. While no action has been taken against him yet, The Academy considered removing Smith from the ceremony because of what he did.

According to a report by Variety, after the incident, members of the Academy’s executive board gathered near the site to figure out how to respond. Escorting Smith out of the event was considered during the meeting, but it was already too late by the time they reached an agreement because Will Smith had already returned to his podium for his Oscar for King Richard once again.

According to sources, the producers of the Oscars did not want Smith’s removal by security to be seen because it would take away from their narrative about police brutality. The fact that his conduct was in defense of Jada bolstered the case. The source also said that Chris Rock’s script didn’t contain the joke about the actress and was “off the cuff.”

Rock ridiculed Jada’s alopecia in his presenter’s speech, alluding to the Demi Moore film G.I. Jane where the character has a bald scalp. Smith seemed to get the joke at first, but he quickly arose on stage to punch Rock, leaving everyone stunned.

Even after Smith was announced as the winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 89th Academy Awards, he could still be in trouble and unable to attend future award shows.

Smith has since apologized to Rock for his behavior at the Oscars, acknowledging that his conduct was “unacceptable” and “out of line.”