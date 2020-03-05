A ‘Last Of Us’ TV Show Is Coming To HBO

Sony has a whole lot of information they are keeping behind closed doors right now. Well, they have blown the doors right off today. With the announcement of Ghost Of Tsushima’s release date sneaking up on us, Naughty Dog tweeted some unexpected news right afterwards.

We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020

In case the above tweet doesn’t show, here’s what it says-

We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/last-us-series-works-at-hbo-chernobyl-creator-1282707

Wow! What a surprise! I know a movie was expected at one time of the PlayStation exclusive, but IGN followed up with some other news-

Follow-up. IGN has learned from sources at Sony that the HBO Last of Us series will replace the previously announced movie adaptation. https://t.co/j6qJpF82iD pic.twitter.com/OSK0JNrujk — Matt Kim (@LawofTD) March 5, 2020

Once again, in case the tweet doesn’t read, here it is-

Follow-up. IGN has learned from sources at Sony that the HBO Last of Us series will replace the previously announced movie adaptation. https://ign.com/articles/the-last-of-us-tv-show-will-replace-the-film-adaptation

I have to say I’m completely fine with a TV show instead of a movie. I feel you can really extrapolate more from the series in this form. A two hour movie can have major impact, but a show will allow the writers to take time setting up story-lines. One of the biggest wins is that series director Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog will be a writer. We don’t always get the pleasure of having a major player in an IP be a part of the another iteration of media. Having Neil involved will help the team on this show get it all right. I can honestly see this becoming as big a zombie show as AMC’s The Walking Dead, if not bigger.

The other questions will be, who will play Joel and Ellie? Will they even be the main characters? If in fact they are, I still stand by my pick of Hugh Jackman for Joel. He looks perfect for the role. I mean, I almost thought I was watching a Last Of Us movie trailer when I saw the first trailer for Logan. As for Ellie, many will immediately point to Ellen Page given the resemblance. While it’s an okay idea, in my opinion she is too old. I instead point to Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things and Godzilla: King Of Monsters fame. She is great in both, and you see a lot of Ellie in her in Godzilla.

I guess another question would be the time frame of the show. Will it take place before or after The Last Of Us? Maybe throw a curve ball and drop it after The Last Of Us Part II? There are so many questions, but until the show gets underway we won’t have answers.

Are you excited for a Last Of Us TV show? Who do you think should play the main characters? Should it involve Joel and Ellie or go a different direction? Tell us what you think in the comments below.