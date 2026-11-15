Warped Tour Musicians Turn an Orlando Bound Flight Into a Concert

A Southwest flight headed from Los Angeles to Orlando became an unusually intimate preview of Vans Warped Tour when Simple Plan, Hoobastank, The Used and LØLØ performed in the cabin on November 13. Reporting published the following day explains the fan experience behind the videos: the flight was a charter associated with Southwest’s Live at 35 program, carrying people traveling to the festival. It was a planned entertainment setting with performances that surprised some of the passengers. [1][2]

Kimberly Nordyke’s November 14 report for The Hollywood Reporter offers an account from inside the event. About 125 passengers traveled on the charter, with fans, influencers and journalists among those aboard. Activities began at Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 1, including music and opportunities to meet the artists before boarding. The report places the airborne performances within a larger experience that started at the gate, rather than a concert assembled entirely in response to a travel disruption. [1]

Billboard’s November 15 account adds detail about the activities surrounding the flight. It describes airport photo opportunities, karaoke and meet-and-greets, with festival-branded bags waiting at passengers’ seats. Those elements make the event’s organization visible before the cabin performances begin. They also establish that the charter’s connection to the festival extended beyond the presence of touring musicians: the organizers had built several points of participation into the journey, creating a shared experience around the destination. [9]

Entertainment Weekly’s Daysia Tolentino separately reported the performances November 14 and cited LØLØ’s explanation that it was a specially chartered flight filled with people headed to Warped Tour. Tolentino also described footage showing an announcement handset being held near an amplifier so the music could be heard through the cabin. The artist’s account supplies an attributed description of how the sound reached passengers, rather than a technical inspection independently performed by FanFest. [2]

Brian Galindo’s November 14 report for TheWrap identifies Doug Robb singing for Hoobastank and Pierre Bouvier performing acoustic material for Simple Plan. The Used also participated. These reports establish named performers and a specific event, with the videos providing a visible record of musicians working in a narrow cabin rather than on a festival stage. The setting changes the scale of the presentation even when the songs are familiar to the people listening. [3]

Galindo also covered organizer Kevin Lyman’s update about travel difficulties affecting the festival. Lyman said some artists were changing flights or traveling by road and that the event would adjust sets and move some appearances to Sunday. Those were the organizer’s operational plans at the time of his update. They should not be treated as a complete, verified list of the final Sunday running order. Readers attending the event need the organizer’s current schedule for individual performances. [3]

The destination itself is confirmed by primary event listings. Camping World Stadium lists Vans Warped Tour for November 14 and 15, 2026, and the festival’s ticketing page identifies the stadium campus as the location. Those records establish a two-day Orlando event. They do not mean that every musician aboard the charter appeared on both days or that the flight was a separate ticketed festival concert available to everyone buying general admission. [4][5]

The partnership also has a visible connection on the festival’s own website. Its experiences page identifies Southwest and describes Live at 35 as a program offering pop-up performances aboard flights. That primary acknowledgment supports the connection described in the reporting. It distinguishes the organized fan experience from an unsupported story that a group of musicians simply happened to meet aboard an ordinary flight and decided to stage a show. [6]

There is a longer history behind the concept. Southwest’s announcement about a Shane Smith & the Saints flight from Austin to Phoenix describes a surprise performance connected to the release of Norther. The airline dates Live at 35’s launch to 2011 and says it had included nearly 100 performances by the time of that announcement. It names artists including Barenaked Ladies and Imagine Dragons among previous participants. The Warped Tour flight is part of an established format. [7]

The Recording Academy documented another stage of that history in its report on Warner Music Nashville’s agreement to continue and expand the series. Its account names performers from earlier flights and describes the program’s combination of live music and passenger travel. That archival coverage helps establish that an airline cabin has served as an occasional performance space for years. The current event’s news value lies in this particular lineup and festival journey, rather than the invention of airborne concerts. [8]

For FanFest’s analysis, the unusual venue changes the relationship between performer and audience. A stadium arrangement directs attention toward a distant stage; a cabin places the singer along a shared aisle. That proximity can make facial expression and an unamplified gesture more visible, while limiting movement and the placement of instruments. An acoustic arrangement also gives the listener a different balance of voice and accompaniment from a full festival production.

The available reporting describes passengers singing along, but it does not provide a survey of everyone aboard. The defensible observation is that the videos show participation by people in the cabin. Familiarity with the songs makes that participation possible without a lengthy introduction. In performance terms, the audience can become part of the sound, filling a space that would otherwise be occupied by additional instruments or a larger stage arrangement.

The charter’s connection to a destination festival gives those moments a wider context. The flight gathered musicians and listeners around an event they were already preparing to attend. The gate activities, cabin performances and arrival were successive parts of the same journey. That structure helps explain how an entertainment partnership can extend an event beyond its venue, while the venue itself remains the place where the public festival takes place.

The weekend’s reporting therefore offers more than an unusual video. It identifies the performers, the flight’s purpose and the program behind it, while placing the music within Warped Tour’s November 14–15 Orlando stop. The strongest detail is the scale of the encounter: touring acts adapting their work to a room much smaller than the stages awaiting them, with listeners close enough to take part from their seats.

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Inside the Plane Where Simple Plan Hoobastank and More Performed Mid Flight as Planes Were Grounded Across the US — Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter. November 14, 2026; feed timestamp 23:26 UTC.

[2] Hoobastank Simple Plan and More Artists Play Mid Air Concert Amid FAA Ground Stop — Daysia Tolentino, Entertainment Weekly. November 14, 2026 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern.

[3] Hoobastank Simple Plan Turn Southwest Flight Into Mid Air Concert Amid FAA Ground Stop — Brian Galindo, TheWrap. November 14, 2026 at 11:53 a.m. as displayed.

[4] Vans Warped Tour Orlando — Camping World Stadium. Official November 14–15, 2026 event listing; accessed November 15.

[5] 2026 Vans Warped Tour Orlando Two Day General Admission — Front Gate Tickets. Official ticket listing; accessed November 15, 2026.

[6] Experiences Southwest — Vans Warped Tour Orlando. Undated partner page; accessed November 15, 2026.

[7] Shane Smith and the Saints Perform Live at 35 Inflight Concert — Southwest Airlines Newsroom. Undated archival release associated with Norther; accessed November 15, 2026.

[8] Live at 35 Warner Music Signs Deal to Bring Live Music to Airplanes — Brian Haack, Recording Academy. October 28, 2017.

[9] Simple Plan Hoobastank and More Take Warped Tour Mid Flight Amid FAA Ground Stop — Billboard Canada. November 15, 2026.