Lilo and Scratch Brings Stitch Back Through a Blend of Drawing and Digital Animation

Stitch has a new responsibility in Lilo & Scratch: looking after a cat who can create trouble of his own. The animated short will accompany Disney’s Hexed in United States theaters beginning November 25. New images covered by ComicBook.com on November 14 give audiences a closer look at a project that returns to the original animated film’s visual world while combining hand-drawn and computer-generated work. The short is an additional theatrical attraction, with its own characters and production team. [1]

Nick Valdez reported the images and release details for ComicBook.com. Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce direct, Chris Sanders again voices Stitch, and Maia Kealoha voices Lilo after playing her in the 2025 live-action feature. The setup introduces Scratch as a mischievous new arrival. It gives Stitch, usually the source of disruption, a practical task that another character can make difficult. That reversal provides the short with a compact comic engine. [1]

The public rollout began earlier than this weekend. Disney’s Annecy coverage announced the short during the 2026 festival, identifying the directors and the pairing with Hexed. The current images are therefore a closer look at an announced production, rather than a newly ordered film. That chronology also distinguishes the animated short from the separate live-action branch of the franchise. The confirmed November program puts animation alongside another Disney animated feature. [2]

Disney’s November 13 production feature supplies concrete details about the visual approach. Production designer Kevin Yang and colleagues examined the original watercolors at the Disney Animation Research Library. The studio says about a quarter of the short’s backgrounds reuse artwork from the original film, with additional paintings by Tia Kratter, Larry Wu and others. The new production also uses digitally painted backgrounds and set extensions. These are different ways of building a setting with a shared appearance. [3]

The same feature identifies Nathan Curtis as producer and Jeremy Sikorski as visual effects supervisor. Alex Kupershmidt, who supervised Stitch’s animation on the original, returns as character animation lead. Disney describes a pipeline in which hand-drawn and CG elements can appear together, including a scene combining a drawn truck driver with a CG Scratch. Those details establish a hybrid method, rather than a film made exclusively through either traditional drawing or computer animation. [3]

The visual inheritance has a specific starting date. Walt Disney Animation Studios lists the original Lilo & Stitch as a June 21, 2002 release, directed by Sanders and Dean DeBlois and produced by Clark Spencer. Its central pairing joins a Hawaiian child with a disruptive visitor from space. The new short returns to that animated world more than two decades later, with Sanders contributing again as a performer and other artists developing a different immediate situation. [4]

Contemporary reporting helps explain why the earlier artwork is worth returning to. In The Honolulu Advertiser on June 21, 2002, Michael Tsai described the production’s effort to give Kauaʻi a recognizable but storybook appearance. Disney executive Thomas Schumacher discussed the difficulty of returning to watercolor after decades of other approaches, including training artists and testing paper, absorbency and the appearance of painted surfaces when photographed. The background style was a deliberate production decision, not an incidental layer behind the characters. [5]

Tsai also reported that the filmmakers sought guidance from Hawaiian performers and musicians, including Tia Carrere, Jason Scott Lee and Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu. His interviews described the effort to make voices and behavior feel connected to the setting. That history helps explain the original movie’s combination of an invented alien with a specific human environment. It is archival context for the current return, rather than a claim that those participants recorded new material for the short. [5]

Kupershmidt provided another useful account in a Disney feature published for 626 Day in 2024. He described the original design as having the appeal of a stuffed toy but movement closer to a lizard. Disney’s account also identifies traditional drawing and watercolor as the original production’s tools. Those choices connect appearance with behavior: Stitch can look approachable while moving in ways that reveal his unusual nature. The character’s identity depends on both parts working together. [6]

For FanFest’s analysis, that is the central challenge of a return like Lilo & Scratch. A familiar outline alone does not reproduce a performance. The weight of a landing, a change in posture or the speed of a reaction can make the same drawing communicate a different intention. The documented return of an experienced animator provides continuity, while the new production method offers another way to build and coordinate the finished images.

Disney has published technical research on combining drawn lines with computer animation before. Its paper Computer-Assisted Animation of Line and Paint in Disney’s Paperman describes a process beginning with CG movement, followed by artist-created lines in a two-dimensional environment. Motion information helps carry those lines between frames. The paper emphasizes that artists control the final appearance, rather than leaving the result to an automatic cartoon-style shading effect. It documents an earlier solution to a related artistic problem. [7]

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS – Lilo & Scratch © Disney

The Paperman paper does not establish that Lilo & Scratch uses identical software. Its relevance is the underlying production question: how can stable movement and space coexist with the character of an artist’s line? A hybrid image needs those contributions to agree. If one element appears to move according to a different set of rules, the audience may notice the join rather than the joke. Sikorski’s remarks place the new short within that continuing area of experimentation. [3][7]

Reusing paintings creates a related opportunity. An archive can provide actual work from the earlier film, while new settings still require artists to interpret its design language. The production then has to make old and new images feel continuous within one short. That is more demanding than simply inserting a recognizable background. The lighting, movement and placement of characters must allow the image to function as part of the present scene.

The theatrical pairing gives audiences a focused way to encounter that work. They can follow a small story about Stitch’s new assignment before entering Hexed’s larger adventure. The available images and production accounts establish the cast, creative team and visual ambition without revealing every comic outcome. What remains to be seen is how those ingredients play together at full speed: a familiar alien, an unfamiliar pet and a world assembled from surviving paintings, new drawings and digital animation.

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Lilo & Stitch Drops First Look at New Animated Revival Ahead of Release in Theaters — Nick Valdez, ComicBook.com. November 14, 2026 at 1:53 p.m. as displayed.

[2] The Walt Disney Company Showcases the Strength of Its Animated Storytelling at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 — The Walt Disney Company. June 26, 2026.

[3] Inside the Making of Lilo & Scratch from Returning Talent to a New Animation Pipeline — The Walt Disney Company. November 13, 2026.

[4] Lilo & Stitch — Walt Disney Animation Studios. Official historical record; accessed November 15, 2026.

[5] Lilo Captures Hawaii Spirit in an Appealing Way and Watercolor Artistry Adds Right Touch — Michael Tsai, The Honolulu Advertiser. June 21, 2002.

[6] For 626 Day Watch How This Disney Animator Helped Create Stitch from Lilo & Stitch — The Walt Disney Company. June 26, 2024; current page accessed November 15, 2026.

[7] Computer Assisted Animation of Line and Paint in Disney’s Paperman — Brian Whited, Eric Daniels, Michael Kaschalk, Patrick Osborne and Kyle Odermatt, Walt Disney Animation Studios. Archival technical paper; no date printed on retrieved page; accessed November 15, 2026.