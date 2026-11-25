The November 27 premiere pairs the 40-year-old animated feature with Optimus Prime: Awakening after the credits.

Hasbro is bringing the 1986 The Transformers: The Movie to its Transformers YouTube channel for a free holiday premiere on Friday, November 27. ComingSoon’s November 24 report lists the start at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, and says the stream includes Optimus Prime: Awakening after the feature’s credits. The short brings Peter Cullen back as Optimus Prime for what Hasbro has described as his final performance as the Autobot leader. The online double bill gives viewers who missed the September anniversary screenings a new way to see the pairing.

The post-credits position is an important part of the announcement. The new short has its own name and a reason to draw longtime fans. The access described in the November coverage is as a bonus to a free screening of the feature. Viewers who select the premiere for the short should expect to remain through the closing credits of the 1986 movie. The September theatrical announcement supplied the background to the pairing, and the November announcement establishes the new platform and date.

Hasbro’s official clip was released for the September theatrical engagement. The free YouTube event takes place November 27.

Two different occasions for the same feature

Fathom Entertainment and Hasbro gave the film a 40th-anniversary theatrical engagement in September. The dates in those materials describe the earlier ticketed run. This week’s plan uses a different destination and a much lower barrier to entry. Someone who first saw the movie during its original run can revisit it at home and invite somebody who has only encountered Transformers through more recent shows or toys. There is no need to find a theater still running the anniversary program.

The new date also changes how people might watch. A theatrical anniversary event came with a set time, a common screen and the prospect of hearing other people respond to material they remember well. An online premiere keeps the shared start time and makes the event easier to reach across locations. A family in one town and relatives in another can start together. A person new to the film can choose a quieter setup and talk through references afterward, once they have seen how the movie introduces its own characters.

The 1986 movie sits in a distinctive place in the franchise. It uses animation from the era of the original television series while asking some of that show’s youngest viewers to meet an incoming set of heroes and reckon with changes to familiar ones. It has a theatrical scale, with space for big settings and an outsized threat. Viewers new to that era might notice how fast the film works to establish a mechanical world through painted backgrounds, moving silhouettes and confident voice performances.

Why a short after the credits matters

Hasbro’s anniversary materials frame Awakening as a tribute to Cullen. His work demonstrates how much a voice can tell a child about an animated character before the dialogue offers any explanation. Optimus Prime often has to project enough certainty for others to listen and enough warmth for them to care that he is there. Those qualities can survive a change in animation style, the replacement of a toy line or a new on-screen version of the character. The voice provides an instantly recognizable part of the design.

Dan Sarto covered a clip from the short for Animation World Network in September. That clip comes from the earlier promotional run and offers a way to preview the new material ahead of the online event. It also shows the difference between a sample and the actual short. A clip can supply a voice, a visual approach or part of a scene. Friday’s pairing is the chance to see why the new production was programmed with the old movie. The theatrical wording in the September clip applies to its original release context.

Sequencing the short after the feature also makes it a conversation with the film audiences have just finished watching. If somebody knows Cullen primarily from the original series, they may hear the old performance and the new recording in relation to one another. A younger viewer may hear how an actor’s pace gives a speech a different weight from a faster line delivered during a busy action scene. The two productions do not have to use the same animation tools to present that continuity clearly.

How to find Friday’s screening

The official Transformers YouTube channel is the destination named for the premiere. Current reporting says it begins Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The coverage describes this as a limited-time event, so an exact replay window should come from Hasbro or the channel itself. Someone who wants to be certain of catching the bonus has the confirmed premiere time to work with. The event does not establish a separate on-demand release for Awakening.

This can work as part of a family movie night, with one consideration for younger viewers. The 1986 feature is an animated action movie with peril and major changes for some familiar characters. A parent familiar only with a lighter Transformers program may want to use the film’s own listing and preview material to decide whether to queue it. Knowing the basic tone of the old feature is more useful than assuming every entry in a long-running franchise serves the same age group in the same way.

For longtime fans, some of the pleasure will be returning to a movie they may know through a particular television airing or a worn home-video copy. For first-time viewers, it is an opportunity to see how a film can change a world that a television audience had come to treat as fixed. They can then spend a little more time with the voice that connects those eras. On Friday, the only part of that arrangement easy to miss is the one at the very end. The credits are the passage between the two pieces of animation, so leave the stream running.

For someone watching with a child who has never seen an older animated feature, the double bill also offers a small comparison of formats. The long movie has room to build a world and move among its inhabitants, while the short can spend more of its running time on a single character and voice. The two experiences may prompt very different favorite moments even though they sit next to each other in the same stream.

Sources

Transformers: Peter Cullen’s Final Optimus Prime Movie Will Be Free to Watch Over the Holiday Weekend · Disita Sikdar · ComingSoon · November 24, 2026

The 1986 movie goes up free on YouTube on November 27, with Awakening still after the credits · transformers.tv · November 21, 2026

Hasbro Celebrates Transformers Day With a Tribute to Peter Cullen, Global Theatrical Event and New Reveals · Hasbro · September 17, 2026

The Transformers: The Movie Announces Tickets Go On Sale Aug 7 · Fathom Entertainment · 2026 theatrical announcement

Hasbro Shares Clip from Optimus Prime: Awakening · Dan Sarto · Animation World Network · September 11, 2026

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