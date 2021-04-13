Supergirl has finally returned, along with most of the other Arrowverse shows. The CW has gone ahead and released tonight’s Supergirl trailer for 6×03 ‘Phantom Menaces’. Before we go any further here though, did you notice the Star Wars reference there? If you didn’t I’m going to be awfully disappointed, you know! ‘Phantom Menaces’… Phantom Menace. See it now? Thank God, I thought I was the only one. ‘Phantom Menaces’ will air tonight, Tuesday, April 13. Things aren’t going well for Kara and co though. Supergirl is trapped in the phantom zone, and Kelly learned Kara’s identity offscreen. Rao, the horror! Most surprising is the fact that Kara’s father, Zor-El, is there too! Egads! This episode is going focus on Lena trying to take down Lex after failing legally. She stands to lose Luthor Corp. Anyway, here’s tonight’s Supergirl trailer for 6×03 below!

Co-Showrunner Jessica Queller recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Lena and how her role will be increasing this year. “Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before. So I think that’s going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she’s always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara’s secret but with the whole group. Now she’s going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group.”

I’m excited to see Lena play a bigger part with the so-called “superfriends”. She’s always been one of the best characters on the show, so now she can finally have a chance to shine. I’m going to go ahead and leave the synopsis for ‘Growing Pains’ down below!

“BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.”

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.