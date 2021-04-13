The Flash has started a whole new story arc after wrapping up last year’s story involving the new mirror master. Now we’re dealing with other forces similar to the Speed Force, and they’re putting Barry through his paces. The last episode saw Cisco and Chester head to the ’90s and almost get stuck there. Barry’s all healed now and ready to start running around really fast again. Thank goodness, because I don’t know what would happen is Barry couldn’t run fast. At least it’s no “We Are The Flash” again. That was terrible. All-in-all this season of The Flash has been pretty fun though and I’m excited to see where we head. We have tonight’s Flash trailer for 7×07. The episode is titled ‘Growing Pains’ and you can check out the trailer below.

So, the episode will feature Nora/Speed Force boosting Barry’s powers. This seems like it’s going to have some serious drawbacks since Barry doesn’t seem able to control it. Over on Frost’s side, though, she has to deal with being hunted again. She’ll also square off against another ice-based supervillain! Whose cold will come out on top! This could be where The Flash introduces Jon Cor’s character, though this isn’t for certain.

Eric Wallace, the showrunner, was asked about Cor’s character and Frost developing some kind of romantic relationship when he did an interview with TVLine, “That remains to be seen. He’s a bad guy, so who knows…. Stranger things have happened. Let’s see how she deals with having a villain who has essentially the exact same powers. First of all, that’s gotta be really annoying.”

Here’s the synopsis for ‘Growing Pains’.

“FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson.”

Are you excited for tonight’s The Flash? What did you think of The Flash trailer for 7×07 ‘Growing Pains’? Let us know below!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.