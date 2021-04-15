Sam And Bucky Go After The Shield On Tonight’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has already been incredibly intense, and this episode should be the craziest. Disney just recently released a teaser for the final two episodes, a midseason trailer if you will. If you haven’t checked it out yet I recommend you do. Then come back here and check out the teaser for tonight’s episode. We knew things were going to be different. If you’ll recall the fourth episode you’ll remember that John Walker ended up becoming a lunatic. Okay, you’re right, he was a lunatic the whole time. Regardless, the new Captain America got ahold of the super-soldier serum and took it to become just like Steve Rogers. What was his first action as a super-soldier? If you guessed that he chased down a terrorrist and beat his head in with the shield of Captain America you guessed right. Now, Sam and Bucky have to take the shield away, based on the teaser for tonight’s episode. Sam and Bucky go after the shield tonight, boys!

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Episode 5 teaser. Sam & Bucky comin' for that shield.pic.twitter.com/hBBGoZRCE3 — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) April 14, 2021

I’ve been hoping for this since the first episode! Sam and Bucky vs. John Walker, the showdown to end all showdowns! It’s going to be intense and I can’t wait to see who comes out on top. With this being the penultimate episode anything could happen. It’s entirely possible that we end up dealing with Walker by the end of this episode. The final episode could be Sam finally accepting his destiny as the TRUE replacement Captain America. Regardless, the fight promises to be intense. I’m not the only one who’se been looking forward to it. I know that Bucky’s been looking for an excuse to kick Walker’s ass. Just like the Wakandans did.

Are you excited for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier tonight? Are you excited to see Sam and Bucky go after the shield?