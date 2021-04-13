The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Check Out This Midseason Trailer!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier just got a new trailer for the remaining episodes of the season. That’s just two episodes left, for those keeping count. It’s disappointing that there are so few episodes remaining but we can rest easy knowing the show was phenomenal. Unless they screw it all up in the remaining two episodes, of course. Check out The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo which teases a fight with John Walker. You gotta check out this midseason trailer!

The following discusses events from The Falcon And The Winter Episode 4. So if you don’t want spoilers then back now!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 4 was a little intense, wasn’t it? So much happened it’s actually a little hard to process. We saw John Walker use one of the super-soldier serums and gain powers. We saw his buddy, Lemarr, get absolutely murdered. Then we saw Captain America sprint after a Flagsmasher and beat his freaking brains in! That doesn’t sound like something Captain America would do, does it? Well he did, and he ended up with a bloodied shield and a guy with his brains bashed in. So, all-in-all, Walker didn’t have the best day. You can have a good day, though! Only if you check out the trailer for the two remaining episodes, though! Which you should do since I left it below!

As I predicted, it looks like Walker is headed for a showdown with the REAL Cap’s old friends. I knew he wouldn’t be willing to part with the shield! Okay, so maybe I’m guessing a little, but the trailer does make it seem like things are tense. We’ll have some answers this Friday, though. At least some of them! We all know Sam is the one walking away with the title of Captain America, though. Did you check out this midseason trailer? Better have!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier airs every Friday on Disney+.