[SPOILERS] The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: John Walker Is A Psycho

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier aired its new episode today and boy, oh boy was it nuts. Sebastian Stan actually recently spoke about how the episode 4 cliffhanger was the craziest one so far. He wasn’t kidding, my friends, he was absolutely right. The fourth episode let us see the new Captain America more than we have thus far. This episode featured our core cast of characters, Zemo included, desperately hunting for Karli before she could create more super soldiers. The race was on and Zemo was the only one who could get our group to her. Oh, also, The Wakandans were pissed and also wanted Zemo. Truth be told, Captain America – or should I say John Walker since he’s not MY Captain America – got knocked around a lot this episode. That’s probably what prompted what came next and man… the new Captain America is a freaking lunatic. John Walker is a psycho. This is your spoiler warning by the way. If you don’t want spoilers, go back NOW

So, John Walker was able to get his hands on the super-soldier serum, which is fine and dandy. Truth be told it’s something I kind of expected to happen at some point. It’s going to make the final confrontation with him that much more satisfying. What makes him such a lunatic you might be asked? While he brought his shield repeatedly down on one of the flag smashers’ heads until he stopped moving. Forever. He did this in front of a crowd who filmed the whole thing.

It’s not like it was completely unprovoked. While trying to assassinate Captain America the flag smashers accidentally killed Lemarr instead. Seeing the death of his partner right in front of him seemed to have unhinged him just a little. More than he already was, anyway. He chased down one of the flag smashers and well, y’know…

This is certainly going to affect the way the world sees him, not to mention his relationship with Sam and Bucky. I’m excited to see how The Falcon And The Winter Soldier tackles this. They’re going to have to deal with it soon since the new Captain America is a freaking lunatic. John Walker is a psycho.

You can catch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier every Friday on Disney+!