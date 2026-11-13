Ray Gunn Returns With a New Trailer Ahead of Its December Release

Brad Bird’s long-gestating animated detective film Ray Gunn has a new trailer, putting its unusual combination of futuristic spectacle and old-fashioned investigation back in the spotlight. Netflix released the second trailer on November 12, with new coverage continuing Friday. The film opens in select theaters December 4 before arriving on Netflix December 18, giving audiences two ways to enter the sprawling city of Metropia. [1]

The immediate news is the additional look at a film with an established release plan. ComicBook.com’s Brian Walton covered the trailer on November 12, describing a fuller view of Metropia and an inventive piece of detective equipment. His report points to Netflix’s official video. Germain Lussier’s November 13 Gizmodo coverage also highlights the gadgets, action and settings, keeping attention on the latest footage rather than a supposed change of date. [2][8]

A detective in a city built for tomorrow

Netflix’s earlier trailer guide introduces Raymond Gunn, voiced by Sam Rockwell, as an investigator whose profession is increasingly being handled by machines. His alien partner is voiced by Tom Waits. The case leads into the world of Venus Nova, a star voiced by Scarlett Johansson. The setting imagines a future shaped by an older generation’s dreams of flight, streamlined buildings and technological possibility. [4]

That combination supplies an interesting storytelling problem. A detective story works by controlling information: who notices a clue, who overlooks it, and who understands its importance too late. A spectacular science-fiction city can pull attention in every direction. The creative challenge is to make those surroundings part of the investigation, so that an extraordinary vehicle or unfamiliar street does more than fill the frame with movement.

Metropia’s concept also gives the audience a useful point of entry. Viewers do not need to understand every machine before they can understand a person trying to solve a difficult case. The recognizable occupation provides a route through the unfamiliar world. A mystery can therefore introduce its setting through tasks and obstacles, allowing each discovery to teach the audience something about the place in which the characters live.

A project with a long creative history

In an October 15 interview with Netflix’s Stephan Lee, Bird traced the idea back more than three decades. He explained that its starting point grew from a misheard musical reference, which suggested a detective name and then a blend of genres. The interview describes a concept that predates his feature debut, The Iron Giant, and survived years of attempts to get it made. [5]

That history is useful background, but longevity alone cannot tell an audience whether a film works. A long development period can preserve an idea while changing the tools available to realize it. What matters on screen is how the finished production connects its characters, action and world. The trailer is a sample of that connection; it cannot settle questions about the full mystery, its pacing or its resolution.

Bird’s earlier June interview with Lee offers another piece of production context. He described an approach to casting that gives animators vocal performances worth studying repeatedly. Animation turns a recorded line into a physical performance through timing, posture and gesture. Rockwell, Johansson and Waits therefore contribute more than recognizable names: their readings become part of the material from which the visible characters are built. [6]

For an audience, this makes voice casting worth listening to closely. A pause can suggest a detective reconsidering an explanation. A change in emphasis can reveal confidence, uncertainty or concealment. These are useful tools in a mystery, where a conversation may need to do several jobs at once. The clearest test will be whether the performances remain expressive during quieter scenes as well as the big set pieces.

Why the design matters to the mystery

The promotional materials describe a future filtered through an earlier visual imagination. As a premise, that offers more than nostalgia. Streamlined architecture promises order and efficiency, while a detective plot usually depends on discovering something that does not fit the apparent order. The contrast gives the filmmakers an opportunity to make the city’s attractive surfaces part of the storytelling, rather than simply a decorative style.

This is analysis of the announced approach, not a verdict on the finished movie. A useful question for viewers will be whether they can understand a location’s function before an action sequence starts. Clear entrances, exits, distances and sightlines can make an invented place feel solid. Without that clarity, even inventive animation can turn pursuit into a blur. The most interesting world is one in which the characters’ choices remain readable.

Music is another part of the production worth following. Vital Thrills’ November 12 release coverage identifies Michael Giacchino as the composer and Kimbra as the writer and producer of original songs. It also names Paul Felix as production designer and Darren Holmes as editor. Those credits point to several different crafts shaping how the mystery moves and how its world feels, beyond the performances of the central cast. [1]

An instrumental cue can make a location feel inviting or uncertain before a character says anything. A song can establish the public identity of a performer inside the story. Editing determines how long the audience has to absorb either. The opportunity for Ray Gunn is to let those elements convey information without explaining every detail aloud. Whether they achieve that balance is something the release itself will reveal.

What audiences can plan now

The December dates establish the basic viewing choices. A limited theatrical release means interested moviegoers should wait for their local cinema’s actual listings before planning a particular screening. FirstShowing’s report also describes limited 70mm engagements. That does not mean every participating cinema will offer that format, and an announcement of selected screenings should not be mistaken for a nationwide booking at every theater. [3]

For viewers waiting for Netflix, December 18 is the confirmed streaming date in the platform’s Media Center. There is no need to treat a promotional video as required homework or to search for an unannounced connection with another franchise. The current materials introduce this as its own detective adventure, with its own setting and cast. [7]

The new trailer’s value is therefore straightforward: it gives audiences a clearer sense of the movie they can choose to watch next month. The lasting attraction will have to come from the investigation and the people undertaking it. Ray Gunn now has a defined path to release, an extensive creative history and another public sample of its world. The full film will show how those pieces fit together.

References

[1] Ray Gunn Unveils New Trailer and Key Art — Mirko Parlevliet, Vital Thrills, November 12 2026

[2] A New Ray Gunn Trailer Is Heavy on Awesome Gadgets and Action — Germain Lussier, Gizmodo, November 13 2026

[3] Brad Birds Animated Sci Fi Noir Thriller Ray Gunn Official Trailer 2 — Alex Billington, FirstShowing, November 12 2026

[4] Ray Gunn Trailer — Stephan Lee, Netflix Tudum, September 23 2026

[5] Brad Bird on His 30 Year Road to Making Ray Gunn — Stephan Lee, Netflix Tudum, October 15 2026

[6] Set Your Sights on Brad Birds Animated Detective Noir Ray Gunn — Stephan Lee, Netflix Tudum, June 24 2026

[7] Ray Gunn — Netflix Media Center, release listing accessed November 13 2026

[8] New Ray Gunn Trailer Reveals Netflixs Answer to Avengers Doomsday — Brian Walton, ComicBook.com, November 12 2026