Pikmin 4 Arrives on Switch 2 With Dandori Academy and New Ways to Play Together

Pikmin 4 has a new Nintendo Switch 2 edition, and its additions go beyond a sharper view of the miniature world. Released November 12, Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy introduces a collection of skill-testing stages, voice commands for rescue pup Oatchi and additional ways to share Dandori Battles. Nintendo’s launch announcement also confirms that owners of the original game have an upgrade option. [1]

The full edition is listed at $69.99 on Nintendo’s U.S. site, while the upgrade pack is $9.99 and requires the full Pikmin 4 game. Those are different products serving different buyers. A newcomer needs the game itself; someone who already owns it should check the upgrade requirements before assuming they need to purchase the entire adventure again. [1][2]

A familiar expedition with a different focus

The core adventure follows a customizable explorer trying to find stranded Rescue Corps members and repair their ship. Pikmin are small plantlike companions whose abilities help the player gather resources, overcome obstacles and handle hazards. Oatchi provides another way to travel and solve problems, giving the explorer a dependable partner whose skills can develop over the course of the adventure. [3]

The small scale is more than a visual joke. It changes how an ordinary object can function within a game. Something that would be easy to step over in everyday life can become a route, a barrier or a resource when the characters are tiny. The player’s task is to read the environment at that scale and decide which companions can help make progress through it.

That creates a kind of strategy based on attention rather than simply speed. Before committing a group to a task, a player can consider what else needs doing, which route makes sense and where help will be required next. A successful plan may depend on dividing work sensibly, then noticing when the situation changes. The new edition’s academy takes that existing interest in organization and gives it a more explicit training setting.

What Dandori Academy adds

Nintendo describes Dandori as organizing tasks strategically and efficiently. The academy is a series of exam stages that let players test their command of Pikmin and earn in-game medals. The company says 72 stages will be released over time, with different difficulty levels. That last qualification matters: the announced total should not be read as a promise that all 72 stages are available immediately at launch. [1]

The format offers a reason to revisit a skill without replaying an entire expedition. A focused challenge can make a player examine a decision that felt minor in a larger adventure. For example, the order in which tasks are attempted can affect how long companions spend waiting. That is an illustration of the kind of planning the premise invites, not a description of an unverified academy level.

Different difficulty levels can also make repeated attempts useful for different players. One person may be learning to keep track of several tasks; another may already understand the basic objective and be trying to reduce wasted movement. The same broad skill can therefore support both an introduction and a more demanding test. The academy’s actual stage selection and medal requirements determine how that progression works in practice.

Oatchi gets another way to listen

The enhanced edition lets players give voice commands to Oatchi using the Switch 2 system microphone. Nintendo also promotes improved visuals in both TV and handheld modes. These are confirmed features from the product listing, but they are not a substitute for an independent performance test. The announcement does not establish how well the microphone behaves in every room or how each visual change compares across all displays. [3]

As a design choice, voice interaction changes the relationship between the player and a companion. Selecting a command through controls and speaking one aloud can serve the same practical goal while feeling different to the person playing. The useful question is whether the extra method is convenient in the setting where someone actually plays, especially if other people are nearby or the room is noisy.

Oatchi’s original role already gives the character substantial practical value. Nintendo’s original Pikmin 4 page describes riding on the pup, clearing obstacles, retrieving objects and assigning him tasks elsewhere. The voice feature extends interaction with an established partner rather than introducing an unrelated side character solely to demonstrate the system microphone. [4]

The original game’s tools also include the ability to rewind and retry and to move between discovered landing spots. Those features connect with the broader emphasis on planning: an unsuccessful choice can be reconsidered, and the distance between a task and the ship can be reduced. They help explain why a new set of focused challenges fits the adventure’s existing structure. [4]

Sharing a battle without sharing permanent ownership

Dandori Battles can be played with a friend on the same system, and the new edition supports GameShare locally or online through GameChat. Nintendo’s GameShare overview distinguishes the two routes: local sharing can involve a receiving Switch or Switch 2, while online sharing through GameChat is a Switch 2 feature. A Switch 2 system must initiate the shared session. [5]

The game’s product notes add an essential limit: a receiving player can use the shared software during that session, and cannot keep playing the shared game after it ends. Online features also require the relevant account, membership and connection. GameShare is therefore a way to join supported play together, rather than a permanent transfer of the full game to another person’s library. [3]

For a household deciding how to try a competitive mode, that distinction can be useful. It allows the conversation to start with the actual activity: who wants to join a battle, on which systems and in which location? From there, the sharing requirements can be checked. There is no need to assume that every multiplayer feature uses the same equipment or that sharing grants access to the complete solo adventure.

Choosing the edition that fits

The upgrade pack’s official page states that the original game is required and that the added content is for Switch 2. Buying the pack by itself does not supply the base adventure, and its existence does not mean that the new features run on an original Switch. Those details make the purchase paths easier to compare before someone adds the wrong item to a shopping cart. [2]

For returning players, the question is whether the academy and new interaction options provide a reason to spend more time in a world they already know. For newcomers, the larger rescue adventure remains the foundation. Either way, this week’s release offers a specific set of additions, with the academy’s staged rollout and the upgrade requirements clearly described by Nintendo rather than left to guesswork.

References

[1] See Whats Sprouting in Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy Available Now — Nintendo, November 12 2026

[2] Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy Upgrade Pack — Nintendo U.S. product listing, accessed November 13 2026

[3] Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy — Nintendo U.S. product listing, accessed November 13 2026

[4] Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch — Nintendo original game listing and feature descriptions, accessed November 13 2026

[5] Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare How It Works — Nintendo official feature guide, accessed November 13 2026