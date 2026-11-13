Netflix Reveals Planeswalker With Chandra at the Center of a New Magic the Gathering Series

Netflix has given its animated Magic: The Gathering adaptation a public identity and a release year. Planeswalker will debut in 2027, the service announced November 13, with a first look introducing a fantasy story centered on the fire-wielding Chandra. The announcement brings a long-discussed adaptation into clearer focus without yet supplying a specific premiere date, episode count or complete voice cast. [1]

Keisha Hatchett’s new Tudum report identifies Terry Matalas as showrunner, Cindy Appel as co-showrunner and Patrick Osborne as supervising director. DIGIC Pictures is the animation studio. The series is being made in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast, drawing on a property whose characters and settings extend across far more material than a single film or novel. [1]

A character to guide viewers through the worlds

The announced story places Chandra within a conflict among powerful mages known as Planeswalkers. She is pursued because of her abilities and affected by her past, while a larger danger threatens multiple worlds. That establishes the broad dramatic direction, but the synopsis does not provide a scene-by-scene account or confirm that the series will reproduce one particular published storyline without changes. [1]

A central character is a practical way into a setting of this scale. An audience can follow what someone wants, what stands in the way and what a decision costs before learning the complete vocabulary of a fantasy universe. The surrounding world becomes easier to understand when a place or a piece of magic matters to an immediate problem. It does not have to arrive as a list of definitions.

Wizards of the Coast’s character profile describes Chandra as powerful, impulsive and inclined to act before fully thinking through a situation. It also emphasizes her optimism and the way a well-intentioned intervention can make a problem more complicated. Those established character traits offer useful background for newcomers, while remaining distinct from the details Netflix has actually confirmed for this adaptation. [2]

That combination can create drama without requiring a new power in every episode. A person may have the ability to change a situation and still need to learn how to judge it. The challenge becomes choosing when to act, when to listen and when to accept help. For an animated fantasy, visible power can make those choices spectacular, but the choices themselves are what give a character an arc.

Building each place as its own world

Netflix’s accompanying behind-the-scenes video provides another part of the production’s stated approach. Its transcript describes the work involved in creating the props, environments, architecture and design language of individual planes. The filmmakers also discuss changing their visual filmmaking approach according to the place being represented. The preview includes imagery labeled as early development, which should not be mistaken for a complete sample of final episode animation. [3]

Those distinctions matter because a multiverse can become visually repetitive even when the story insists its locations are different. Changing a skyline or a color palette is one option; changing how people move through a place or how a scene is framed can make the difference more substantial. The production’s stated ambition is to build worlds that have their own identity, rather than merely attach new names to similar backgrounds.

For the audience, the strongest version of that approach would make a location understandable through action. A doorway, an object or a crowded space can show what a character finds ordinary there. A visitor’s difficulty can reveal the rules. This is analysis of the creative opportunity described by the team, not a claim that the finished series has already demonstrated every part of it.

A card game with an extensive story archive

ComicBook.com’s Marco Vito Oddo examined the adaptation’s background in a July 11 feature. His report traced the earlier development changes and the restart under Matalas, while describing a mythology spread across cards, fiction and related media. That earlier reporting is useful context for today’s reveal, but its observations about what the series might eventually cover should not be treated as new confirmation from Netflix. [4]

The official Magic story archive demonstrates the range of material available to readers. Wizards organizes fiction by releases and years, alongside profiles of characters and planes. A viewer curious about the source world can explore that material independently. It is background reading, rather than a required syllabus or a guarantee that every listed character and location will appear in the show. [5]

An older official feature about Magic Origins illustrates one way the game has approached its characters. The 2015 project focused on defining experiences in the lives of several Planeswalkers, including Chandra, rather than treating the setting only as a succession of battles. That is a useful precedent for understanding how a large game universe can be approached through individual motivations, although Netflix has not announced Magic Origins as its adaptation blueprint. [6]

For a television story, selection is unavoidable. A card collection can invite a player to move among many pieces at will. An episode has to decide whose experience leads, which information appears first and what the viewer should anticipate next. The task is not to prove that every piece of the archive exists. It is to make the chosen pieces form a coherent experience for someone who has never held a card.

The animated series and the live action film

There is a separate Magic: The Gathering screen project readers may have seen in recent casting coverage. Hasbro and Legendary’s November announcement names Maya Hawke for an upcoming live-action feature directed by Matt Johnson. It says her role has not been disclosed. That film is a different production from Netflix’s animated Planeswalker; its casting news does not establish who voices a character in this series. [7]

Keeping the projects distinct also helps prevent misleading expectations about story continuity. A shared source property does not, by itself, confirm that two adaptations use the same chronology, performers or character interpretations. Future announcements may provide more detail, but the current verified descriptions support reporting them as separate creative efforts. A name appearing in one project should not migrate into the other without evidence.

What the first look offers

A first look is a starting point for assessing a production rather than proof of its finished quality. Audiences can examine how the preview distinguishes places, whether a character’s goal is understandable and how much context appears before the action expands. More detailed material will allow a fuller assessment of performance, pacing and tone as the launch approaches. The development footage offers an introduction to that creative work. [3]

For longtime players, Planeswalker offers the prospect of seeing familiar imaginative material shaped into sustained screen performance. For newcomers, Chandra provides a character through whom the setting can be introduced one decision at a time. Today’s reveal supplies a clearer invitation to both audiences. The larger test, when the series arrives, will be whether its many worlds remain connected by a story worth following through them.

References

[1] Planeswalker Based on Magic the Gathering Will Cast a Spell in 2027 — Keisha Hatchett, Netflix Tudum, November 13 2026

[2] Chandra Nalaar — Wizards of the Coast official character profile, accessed November 13 2026

[3] Go Behind the Scenes of Planeswalker — Netflix Tudum first look and transcript, November 13 2026

[4] Netflixs Upcoming Fantasy Show With 33 Years of Lore Will Be Its Biggest Universe Yet — Marco Vito Oddo, ComicBook.com, July 11 2026

[5] Magic Story Archive — Wizards of the Coast, accessed November 13 2026

[6] Magic Origins A New Era — Wizards of the Coast, June 3 2015

[7] Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment Cast Maya Hawke in Upcoming Magic the Gathering Film — Hasbro, November 2026 release with November 3 announcement dateline