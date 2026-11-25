Follow-up: NBC and Peacock show the balloon inflation November 25 before the centennial parade on Thanksgiving morning.

NBC opens its coverage of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday night with a live countdown from the balloon inflation, followed by the parade itself Thursday morning. The hourlong Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on NBC and Peacock. The November 26 main broadcast begins at 8:30 a.m. in each time zone, according to NBCUniversal and Macy’s. That makes the two programs easy to remember and unusually easy to confuse: Wednesday’s special has a live Eastern start, while the Thanksgiving morning broadcast is listed by local clock time.

The centennial lineup puts first appearances from familiar characters alongside an archive segment and a record 100 inflatable elements, according to the organizer. A new Bluey balloon joins a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey and other additions, including a bear developed by Macy’s Studios. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker return as hosts for the morning show. The Associated Press’s Thanksgiving Eve preview reported on the anniversary and the lineup, giving viewers a second account to go with the organizer’s schedule.

Bluey’s official channel previews the character’s return for Macy’s 100th parade.

What Wednesday night shows

The Thanksgiving Eve special makes a performance out of a preparation process. A balloon that will look weightless on a bright street the next morning has to spend the previous evening getting to the point where it can fly. From the ground, the proportions and folds are easier to appreciate. On television, a host can move between sections of a large object and show the work people on a sidewalk might see only from one side. NBC describes this as the fifth year of its countdown event. The network’s holiday guide lists it at an hour.

That process also gives families an alternative to waiting for one specific balloon in the full morning telecast. If a child wants to know how the team gets a character taller than the surrounding crowd into shape, a program built around inflation can answer some of that directly. Seeing a balloon lie flat and gradually take up space is a different kind of reveal from seeing a finished character turn a corner. The work becomes part of the entertainment instead of something that disappears before the camera arrives.

There is a practical distinction for readers traveling in New York. The city’s event notice covers streets and access around the inflation and the parade. A television start time is not the same piece of information as an entry time for a spectator heading to a city event. The municipal notice is useful for a local visitor deciding what can be reached on foot. The NBCUniversal listing is the relevant reference for a family making dinner and deciding when to switch on the television.

What makes the 100th parade different

Macy’s began the parade in 1924. The organizer notes a three-year interruption during World War II. That is why the 100th edition and the number of years since the first event are different figures. The centennial also gives organizers material beyond the lineup of characters. Macy’s says it has planned a look back using rarely seen footage from the event’s early years. For a viewer who usually knows the parade primarily as a morning broadcast, those images help put the current production in perspective.

The company’s count of 100 is for inflatables, a broader class than the giant character balloons alone. The program also has floats, musical appearances and a large contingent of volunteers and other participants. That detail is worth keeping straight because it explains why viewers can encounter different shapes and scales in a single block of coverage. Watching only for the largest shapes would miss some of the design choices that let a theme continue at street level.

Bluey, the BBC character, is getting a new balloon. Disney’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey is another addition, and Macy’s lineup lists new balloon appearances tied to Peanuts, Sanrio and Illumination. The visual detail that helps an audience recognize a character from across the street may be a very small part of what defines that character on a screen. A recognizable silhouette, an accessory or a certain pose has to carry an extra share of the work when the artwork has to read from below and at a distance.

Where the morning program fits

NBC and Peacock carry the Thursday broadcast, with Telemundo also airing the parade and NBC listing an encore at 2 p.m. The Herald Square program includes performances by Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims, both named by Macy’s. The organizer also lists musical and Broadway elements alongside floats and appearances elsewhere in the parade. Readers interested in a single performer should allow for the live running order. The announced lineup establishes a participant’s involvement without giving the precision of a separately scheduled concert.

The morning show’s structure creates an opportunity to notice what different parts of the production do well. A float can present a moving scene with people visible in it. A balloon can be recognizable from a set of shapes before the audience can make out its expression. A stage or performance stop allows the broadcast to give performers tighter framing and a stretch of uninterrupted attention. Together those formats can serve viewers who want short bursts of activity and others who plan to watch the whole thing.

The festival is tied to two dates on U.S. television this year. On Wednesday night, the countdown offers a look at preparation on NBC and Peacock. On Thursday, the parade runs as a morning program with the locally listed start and an afternoon NBC encore. For anyone choosing between them, the simplest difference is what the camera gets to show. The first program shows people getting the pieces ready. The second shows what happens once those pieces have to move together through Manhattan.

There is one other reason to pay attention to the eve of the parade. A camera at street level can linger on the people who guide the balloons, whose work may receive only a short explanation the next morning. For a viewer curious about how a familiar image gets onto a live broadcast, those people are part of the story. The countdown is where the route, crew and shape can still be considered separately, before the television coverage has to follow the pace of the parade.

Featured photograph Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc. · Macy’s media-use terms

Earlier FanFest coverage · Tonight’s Macy’s Parade Documentary Puts the Workshop Behind the Spectacle

Sources

Your Guide to Thanksgiving 2026 Programming Across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and Universal Pictures · NBCUniversal · November 23, 2026

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns Live on NBC and Peacock Nov. 26, Bringing Holiday Magic to Life for Millions · NBCUniversal · November 13, 2026

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings Holiday Magic to Life Through a Celebration of Culture and Creativity · Macy’s Inc. · November 13, 2026

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to celebrate a milestone with Blue Hippo, Bluey and Megan Moroney · Associated Press · November 25, 2026

Macy’s Balloon Inflation & Thanksgiving Day Parade · NYC Citywide Event Coordination and Management · November 2026

Related