America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Friday, November 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC, with streaming on Peacock the following day. The hour-long documentary turns attention from the Thanksgiving route to the people, workshop and archival material behind the event. Its premiere comes six days before the parade’s 100th march on November 26. [1]

Alex Browne directs the documentary for RadicalMedia, with Browne, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Karla Zambrano serving as executive producers. NBC’s announcement promises a combination of preparations for this year’s parade and rare material from its early history. Marc Berman’s November 20 Programming Insider schedule independently lists the special in tonight’s NBC lineup. This is a premiere-day viewing and production feature, not a review of an advance screening. [1] [2]

The event before the event

The documentary’s stated contributors include Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, alongside Macy’s Studios artisans and parade enthusiasts. That mix provides several possible perspectives on one production. A presenter experiences the event as a live broadcast; a builder may have spent months working on something viewers see for only a short time. The announced format offers a chance to connect those experiences rather than treating the parade as if it simply appears on Thanksgiving morning. [1]

In FanFest’s analysis, a workshop story can change how an audience watches a familiar spectacle. Once viewers understand that a design has to become a large physical object, they can notice decisions that a quick television shot might otherwise conceal. A character must be recognizable from a distance. A surface has to read under changing light. A structure must support movement and the demands of a public event. Those are craft questions, not details the finished documentary is being claimed to answer in any particular way.

What this week’s studio reveal establishes

WABC’s reporting from Macy’s Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, provides a separate, recent view of that preparation. The outlet covered the unveiling of new floats on Tuesday, November 17. It identifies the varied specialists working there, including carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, balloon technicians, sculptors and scenic designers. That reporting makes the range of work concrete without requiring the documentary’s promotional description to carry every production claim. [3]

The newly revealed designs include Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes, Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut’s Power Plant and Road Trip to Parade. The studio photographs accompanying this feature show actual 2026 preparations, not frames extracted from the documentary. That distinction matters: they illustrate the same parade-making operation, but they do not establish which exact shots or floats appear in Browne’s finished film. [3] [4]

A float gives its creators a different problem from an ordinary stationary display. It must communicate quickly to people at different viewing distances and angles. A character’s expression, the hierarchy of a scene and the balance between large shapes and small detail all affect that communication. The studio images make those questions visible. They show recognizable characters surrounded by the less theatrical environment in which the objects are assembled and prepared.

Road Trip to Parade at Macy’s Parade Studio on November 17, 2026. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc. Studio Day publicity photograph; not a frame from the documentary. Source and media-use permission.

Looking back without losing the present

Macy’s August 18 countdown announcement explains why Tony Sarg has a place in this year’s designs. The company described a float drawing on his original characters and illustrations, with a puppet likeness of Sarg himself. It also announced Felix the Cat’s return, tracing the character’s parade history to a 1927 balloon carried on sticks, before the introduction of helium-filled balloons the following year. Those are historical details from the organizer, clearly separate from tonight’s premiere news. [5]

The Associated Press supplies another useful distinction in its November parade report. The event began in 1924, but paused for three years during World War II. The 100th edition therefore should not be confused with the simple number of calendar years since the first parade. A numbered milestone counts marches, while an anniversary can count elapsed years. Keeping those measures separate prevents a familiar commemorative phrase from producing an inaccurate history. [6]

Archival footage can help audiences see those changes rather than merely hear a list of dates. Materials, filming methods and the scale of a parade can be compared across periods. FanFest’s analysis is that such footage is most useful when it retains enough context to show how a scene was made and experienced. A brief montage can evoke recognition, while a longer, explained passage can reveal the work that made a particular moment possible.

Three programmes with different jobs

Tonight’s documentary is one part of NBC’s announced holiday programming. The annual Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special is scheduled for November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC, with a Peacock simulcast. The parade itself follows November 26, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on the announced NBC presentation. These are different programmes with different viewing arrangements; a next-day stream of tonight’s film should not be described as a live simulcast. [7] [4]

For Central Time viewers, the documentary’s 9 p.m. Eastern slot corresponds to 8 p.m. Central. Local listings remain useful because affiliates can make scheduling adjustments. The verified service plan is straightforward: NBC tonight, Peacock the next day. No claim about a free Peacock viewing tier, subscription price or access outside the announced markets is implied by that schedule.

Analysis Why a workshop documentary belongs before the parade

Showing the preparation before the live event can give the audience something specific to carry into Thanksgiving morning. A familiar face on a float may now be connected to a designer’s choice or an artisan’s work. An archival object can make a new interpretation easier to recognize. That relationship gives the documentary a practical place in the week: it can enrich the next viewing rather than simply commemorate something already finished.

The film will also have to choose what fits into an hour. A parade’s history and current operation are larger than a single programme, so selection is inevitable. The useful question is whether the chosen material lets viewers understand people and processes they would otherwise overlook. NBC’s announced combination of archive, studio access and interviews creates that opportunity without establishing the answer in advance.

Tonight’s premiere offers a closer look at a production many families know mainly through its final broadcast. The new studio reporting and the organizer’s historical records supply a grounded introduction. When the parade begins next week, its floats and balloons will again be the immediate attraction. America’s Parade asks viewers to spend an evening first with the people and decisions that make those few hours possible.

Sources

[1] The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns Live On NBC And Peacock Nov 26 — NBCUniversal; NBCUniversal; November 13 2026.

[2] Special America’s Parade 100 Years Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Airs On NBC — Programming Insider; Marc Berman; November 20 2026.

[3] Macy’s Unveils New Floats For 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade — WABC Eyewitness News; WABC staff byline not independently resolved; November 17 2026 at 17:57 UTC updated 21:33 UTC.

[4] The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings Holiday Magic To Life Through A Celebration Of Culture And Creativity — Macy’s Inc; Macy’s; November 13 2026.

[5] Macy’s Kicks Off The 100 Day Countdown To The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Macy’s Inc; Macy’s; August 18 2026.

[6] Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Soon Celebrate Its 100th Edition Which Stars Are In The Lineup — Associated Press; Byline not verified; November 13 2026 at 13:21 UTC.

[7] NBC Announces Full 2026 Holiday Programming Lineup — NBCUniversal; NBCUniversal; November 18 2026.

Featured photograph: Mr. Peanut’s Power Plant at Macy’s Parade Studio on November 17, 2026. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc. Studio Day publicity photograph; not a frame from the documentary. Source and media-use permission.

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