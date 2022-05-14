Here’s the Celebrities Who Have Publicly Taken Sides in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Published on May 14th, 2022 | Updated on May 14th, 2022 | By FanFest

Despite the fact that the ongoing defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is still being heard in court, many celebrities have stayed quiet. However, a few of them have chosen a side.

The majority of people may be weary of taking heat from the general public, as Drew Barrymore was when she “made light” of the allegations on her talk show and had to backtrack.

“It’s, like, one layer of crazy — it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore said on The Drew Barrymore Show about the trial.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard, 36, over an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she referred to herself as a sexual assault victim.

The essay does not name Johnny Depp specifically, although it was written a few years after she filed a 2016 restraining order against him.

After the two actors took their places in a Fairfax County, Va., courtroom last week, additional celebrities have come forward expressing who they believe.

Which Celebrities are Supporting Johnny Depp:

Chris Rock

On May 12, during the UK leg of his “Ego Death” tour, comedian and actor Chris Rock took the stage and is said to have addressed Depp’s claims that Heard had left feces on his bed.

Rock told the crowd, “Believe all women, believe all women … except Amber Heard”

He then said, “What the f–k is she on? She s–t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s–tting fine.”

Heard has denied urinating on her ex’s bed.

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin called Heard a “terrible person” during an Instagram Story while the trial was ongoing.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this,” Alec Baldwin’s oldest child said in late April.

“They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f–kity blah.”

Joe Rogan

“She’s a crazy lady,” Joe Rogan stated on his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Her claims, he added, are “not true.”

“I’m watching this trial, and, like, it’s a cautionary tale about believing in bulls–t, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together,’” he said to his listeners.

“People that are just manipulative and full of s–t like that? [Comedian] Doug Stanhope knows her. Stanhope’s buddies with Johnny Depp. He wrote something … like a little essay about how full of s–t she is, and she threatened to sue him, and I think he had to wind up taking it down.”

Bill Burr

Burr said in early May that he hasn’t watched the Depp-Heard case because he’s “too big a Johnny Depp fan” to see it, but stated that if Heard loses, people should apologize to Depp.

“From what I’ve seen, the guy is f—ing destroying,” the comedian, 52, said on the “Monday Morning Podcast,” according to Mediate.

“And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering. All these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him, if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been more quiet in her support of Johnny Depp, typically taking to social media to silently take his side.

According to RadarOnline, the “Friends” star, 53, started following Depp after the trial had already started, and the “Black Mass” star reportedly returned the gesture recently.

Which Celebrities are Supporting Amber Heard:

Howard Stern

Celebrities have not rushed to Heard’s defense, but Howard Stern did not hold back in his criticism of the Depp’s “overacting” during the trial.

The legendary radio host said on his SiriusXM show, “The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do.”

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Stern continued, “If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Ellen Barkin

Ellen Barkin is expected to attend the trial and testify, where she’ll be shown her support for Heard most of all.

Barkin, who is 68, will take the stand to testify on her behalf because she previously accused Depp of being abusive during their relationship.

In 2020, Barin issued a statement during Depp’s trial against The Sun that the actor had once thrown a bottle of wine across a hotel room and become jealous and angry.

However, Depp claimed that she still held a grudge, and that her allegations were “untrue.”

In 1994, Johnny Depp and Ellin Barkin were briefly in a relationship.