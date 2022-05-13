Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial Resumes Monday. Here’s Who is Testifying, Including Star, Ellin Barkin

Published on May 13th, 2022 | Updated on May 13th, 2022 | By FanFest

Whitney Henriquez, the sister of Amber Heard, will testify on behalf of Heard when her case with Johnny Depp resumes next week. Ellen Barkin, star of Animal Kingdom on TNT, is also set to testify.

According to PEOPLE, Barkin, 68, will be called to the stand as a witness for Heard via video while Henriquez will appear in person. Depp, 58, will also return to the stand to be questioned by Heard’s lawyers once again.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming that her article in The Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse damaged his reputation and destroyed his career prospects. He claimed that after Heard’s allegations against him, he lost “everything short of everything.”

In May 2016, Heard sought a protective order against Depp, claiming that he had abused her. Depp denied the allegations, and their divorce was resolved out of court in August 2016.