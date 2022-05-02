Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Describing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Relationship as ‘Insane’

Drew Barrymore issued an apology on social media for “making light” of Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard.

In an op-ed essay for The Washington Post, Heard wrote about an abusive relationship, not mentioning Depp by name, but prompting the actor to sue her. On her daytime talk show, Barrymore referred to the court case as a “seven-layer dip of insanity.”

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore said. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

The live streaming trial has been live-streaming since April 11. Barrymore’s audience fiercely responded to her remarks, with the host replying in a video statement:

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

“All I want to do is be a good person,” Barrymore added. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it…And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Not only has Barrymore spoken out during the trial, but other celebrities have as well. Last month, Howard Stern went viral for criticizing Johnny Depp’s “overacting” while he was on the stand in support of Heard.

“His difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic,” Stern added. “And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the south of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

In the clip below, see how Drew Barrymore apologized to her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)