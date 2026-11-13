Ebenezer Opens in Theaters as Ti West Takes Scrooge Back to the Ghost Story

Ebenezer is now playing exclusively in theaters, opening a new screen chapter for Charles Dickens’ Christmas curmudgeon. Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Paramount Pictures film, directed by Ti West. The November 13 release places the familiar holiday story inside a gothic fantasy presentation, with its supernatural visitors serving as the route toward a deeply human question: whether someone can change how he treats other people. [1]

Paramount’s official film page identifies an ensemble that includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. The studio is promoting the movie as a new interpretation of a recognizable name, rather than asking audiences to approach it as a direct continuation of an earlier screen version. [2]

The ghosts were always part of the story

The source material makes the supernatural emphasis less of a departure than it may initially sound. Dickens published A Christmas Carol in 1843 with a subtitle explicitly identifying it as a ghost story. Its opening insists on the certainty of Jacob Marley’s death before introducing anything extraordinary. That insistence prepares the reader for an encounter that will break Scrooge’s understanding of his world. [3]

In the original text, the atmosphere does considerable work before the spirits arrive. Scrooge’s office is cold, the city is dark and fog presses into the surrounding streets. His clerk struggles for warmth while his employer keeps control of the fuel. These are not merely seasonal decorations. Dickens gives physical form to the character’s habits, making discomfort and isolation visible through the space he occupies. [3]

For a filmmaker, that is rich material. A room can establish the distance between two people before a word is spoken. A small fire can communicate a character’s priorities. Shadows can make a familiar doorway uncertain. The challenge is to use those details in service of Scrooge’s transformation, so the ghostly imagery does more than provide a series of interruptions to a well-known plot.

The structure also gives each supernatural encounter a different function. Revisiting the past asks Scrooge to reconsider how he became the person he is. Looking at the present makes him confront lives beyond his narrow attention. A possible future gives his choices consequences. Those distinctions create opportunities for changes of rhythm and perspective, rather than requiring every visitor to deliver the same kind of fright. [3]

A new cast around a familiar character

Paramount’s release guide identifies Grint as Bob Cratchit, Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present and McKellen as Jacob Marley. Claflin plays Scrooge’s nephew Fred, while Conti appears as the younger Ebenezer. The guide also credits Nathaniel Halpern with the screenplay. These are confirmed production details, not casting speculation attached to the film’s opening weekend. [1]

An adaptation of a frequently retold story has to make its supporting characters feel like people rather than stations on a prearranged route. Cratchit matters because Scrooge’s everyday conduct has consequences for someone beside him. Fred matters because he offers an invitation Scrooge is accustomed to rejecting. Marley matters because he represents a warning from someone whose earlier life was connected to Scrooge’s own. [3]

That gives the ensemble a substantial task even when audiences already know the broad outline. A familiar scene can still change in emphasis depending on what an actor makes visible in a reaction. Fear, embarrassment and recognition are different responses. The most revealing choice may be the moment when Scrooge stops dismissing what he sees and starts understanding why it concerns him.

What Ti West is bringing to Dickens

A November 11 studio feature about the production describes West’s interest in the supernatural encounters he remembered from reading Dickens. Its introduction also emphasizes his hope that the emotional story could connect with a new audience. That account is promotional material from the studio, so it explains the stated intention behind the adaptation; it does not establish that the film has achieved that intention for every viewer. [4]

The useful creative question is how the frightening elements and the emotional ones support each other. If a visitor feels unsettling, Scrooge has a reason to pay attention. If what the visitor reveals has personal meaning, the encounter can lead to change. Remove either part and the scene risks becoming an empty spectacle or a lesson delivered without dramatic pressure. The premise calls for both to remain connected.

Dickens’ original ending places particular weight on conduct after the extraordinary night. Scrooge’s altered outlook becomes visible in what he does for others, including his clerk and the clerk’s family. That is a useful standard for considering any adaptation: a change of expression is only the beginning. The story’s emotional resolution depends on whether the character’s new understanding produces different actions in the ordinary world. [3]

The first reviews show that critics differ on how that balance works. In a November 12 roundup for Entertainment Weekly, Wesley Stenzel reported criticism of the lead performance alongside more favorable assessments of the filmmaking and Depp’s interpretation. Those are attributed critical reactions, rather than this article’s own review. The disagreement gives audiences a useful question to consider: how well do the performance, supernatural atmosphere and eventual change of heart fit together? [5]

What the opening means for moviegoers

The immediate viewing information is clear: the release is theatrical. A page on Paramount+ discussing the film does not itself mean the full feature is available to stream there. Paramount’s opening-day guide says the movie is exclusively in cinemas. It also lists a PG-13 rating for frightening material, which is relevant for families weighing whether this particular Christmas story suits their viewers. [1]

The seasonal title should therefore not be the only factor in choosing an outing. An adaptation can share its characters and setting with a familiar family favorite while giving its supernatural elements a different intensity. Checking the current rating and preview offers a more useful basis for that decision than assuming every screen version of Dickens has the same tone or intended audience.

There is another reason the release can interest longtime readers: the story allows comparison without requiring a competition for a single definitive Scrooge. Each adaptation selects a balance of humor, unease and compassion. Viewers can notice which moments receive time, which relationships anchor the story, and how the film moves from a closed room toward a wider understanding of the people outside it.

Ebenezer arrives with recognizable characters, a substantial cast and a director explicitly interested in the haunting at the heart of Dickens. Its opening gives audiences the chance to see how that emphasis works across the complete film. More than a century after the novella’s publication, the dramatic test remains immediate: a man is shown something he would rather ignore, and must decide what to do once he has seen it.

References

[1] Ebenezer Everything You Need To Know About the New Johnny Depp Movie — Philiana Ng, Paramount Plus Sneak Peak, updated November 13 2026 on the opened page

[2] Ebenezer — Paramount Pictures official film page, accessed November 13 2026

[3] A Christmas Carol in Prose Being a Ghost Story of Christmas — Charles Dickens, 1843 public domain text, Project Gutenberg edition accessed November 13 2026

[4] Inside Ebenezer With Its All Star Cast — Skydance studio feature, November 11 2026, indexed introduction

[5] Johnny Depps Comeback Leaves Critics Cold in First Ebenezer Reviews — Wesley Stenzel, Entertainment Weekly, November 12 2026