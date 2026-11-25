Follow-up: Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones lead Disney Animation’s PG fantasy, with Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster among the voices in Hexe.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed opens in U.S. theaters November 25 with a teenager, her mother and a three-eyed cat crossing into a world that has rules of its own. Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie Doe, the teenager who discovers she can use magic. Rashida Jones plays Alice, whose caution takes on a different meaning once the two have to rely on each other in the witch realm of Hexe. Disney lists the film as PG and describes it as an original theatrical feature.

The opening-week coverage has brought fresh attention to that mother-daughter pairing. TheWrap’s review identifies the relationship as a source of nuance in the film, while the Los Angeles Times centered its November 25 review on Billie’s growing powers. Those are two entrances into the same premise. Discovering an ability can give a teenager a chance to rethink her identity. Discovering it in the presence of a parent who also has something to learn turns the journey into a story with two points of view.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ teaser introduces Billie and the witch realm of Hexe.

A family story inside a witch adventure

Billie starts out in suburbia, where an impulsive decision might have a familiar and limited consequence. Moving her into Hexe changes the scale of everything she tries. The studio describes a world where Billie and Alice uncover family mysteries as they become entangled in the fate of the witch realm. Family history can mean something practical there. What Alice remembers, what Billie wants to test and what the people around them are willing to explain could bear directly on whether they can get through a room or talk their way out of a misunderstanding.

There is room in that situation for a parent who knows when an apparent opportunity is actually a risk. There is also room for a teenager willing to try something that an adult would be too careful to consider. Either quality can become an obstacle on the wrong afternoon. That makes the two leads a good fit for a coming-of-age adventure with an adult who travels alongside the child. Disney’s basic setup places both of them in a position where they have to keep learning, even if only one of them has suddenly discovered an ability.

Walton Goggins voices the third member of this peculiar traveling company, a reclusive three-eyed magical cat named Beef Roger Crummchuk. Disney describes his alliance with Billie and Alice as uneasy. A guide who has reasons of his own to stick around creates a different comic rhythm from a pet who follows the heroes everywhere by instinct. The full name alone sets an expectation of a character who takes himself seriously. Put him in a scene with somebody reacting on impulse, and the setup can carry a joke even before Goggins gets a chance to deliver a line.

Jodie Foster is Queen Celeste, who seeks to hold on to her position in Hexe. Where the cat can give Billie and Alice a close-up view of how the realm works, a ruler can show them who gets to make the rules in the first place. That is a plausible source of tension for a teenager who has discovered she can interfere with the status quo simply by trying her new abilities. The public materials establish Celeste’s goal and keep the answers to the family mystery for people who go to the movie.

The production behind Hexe

Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand direct, with Josie Trinidad as co-director. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller wrote the film, Roy Conli and Yvett Merino produced it, and Kris Bowers composed the original score. Those credits matter on a feature that has to take the audience from an ordinary neighborhood into a place it has never seen. A musical cue can help connect a quiet family exchange to an overwhelming view of a new city. A well-planned change in scale can let the art and animation tell the audience where to look while the characters are still adjusting.

The studio’s gallery and teaser offer a way to compare what the lead looks like in different parts of the adventure before settling into a theater seat. One image focuses on a strand of light between Billie’s hands. Other promotional images put her amid a much fuller collection of objects and creatures. That gives the magical ability a tactile dimension. Something Billie can hold between her hands is easier to read than an unexplained flash across the frame, and it can establish a point of reference before the images become more crowded.

A new setting also asks its creators to pick which details deserve a close look. A familiar chair or doorway on the suburban side might need very little introduction. An equivalent object in Hexe can suggest work, transport or a rule that local people take for granted. For young viewers in particular, it is possible to read a surprising amount about a place through how its inhabitants act around the ordinary objects. Characters can orient the audience by using something casually while Billie is still wondering what it does.

What to know for opening week

The film arrives in theaters on November 25. Disney’s film listing supplies the U.S. release date and the PG rating. The official materials used for this story give theatrical information, and readers looking for a streaming date will need a separate availability announcement. A title that opens around Thanksgiving tends to surface in searches alongside movies that can be watched at home that same day. Hexed belongs on the theatrical side of that list at launch.

There is space for a range of reactions to a movie with this premise. A viewer drawn to the pace and spectacle of a witch city may care most about what happens when the characters leave their usual surroundings. A parent or teen may pay more attention to a conversation between Billie and Alice about a choice the other person barely understands. Reading the opening-week reviews can help set expectations about which strand different critics responded to, with the studio trailer providing a short look that avoids giving away the ending.

Disney has asked viewers to get to know a new world and an unfamiliar set of people in the same visit. The anchor is a feeling many children already recognize. A grown-up who has always seemed certain has reasons to be careful, and becoming capable of something new changes what a child can understand about that adult. Adding a witch realm and an opinionated cat gives the pair more to deal with. Their relationship gives the audience a place to start.

Earlier FanFest coverage · Why Disney’s Hexed Begins With Hand-Drawn Animation

Sources

Hexed · Disney Movies · November 25, 2026 theatrical release

Hexed Review: Disney’s Mother-Daughter Witch Story Stirs Up Some Nuance · Amelia Emberwing · TheWrap · November 24, 2026

Hexed review: A teenage witch, coming into her own powers · Katie Walsh · Los Angeles Times · November 25, 2026

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