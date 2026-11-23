The November 25 feature starts with a drawn prologue before turning to computer animation for most of Billie and Alice’s journey.

Disney’s Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on November 25, and the studio’s newly revised release guide gives audiences a clear point of entry into its latest animated feature. Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie, a teenager who discovers she is a witch. Rashida Jones plays Alice, her more cautious mother. Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand direct alongside co-director Josie Trinidad. The story moves from Billie’s ordinary surroundings into Hexe, where the two have to work together. The filmmakers gave that movement a visual counterpart by asking different kinds of animation to do different jobs.

This is a production follow-up to FanFest’s earlier account of Walton Goggins’ voice performance as the three-eyed cat Beef Roger Crummchuk. The November 22 revision to Disney’s guide confirms the release and main credits. In interviews with Tara Bennett of Cartoon Brew, the filmmakers described a hand-drawn prologue, a predominantly computer-animated feature and places where visual methods intersect. Those decisions make a better subject for a first look at the film’s craft than treating every frame as an example of one house style.

Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces Billie and Alice in the Hexed teaser.

The prologue has its own visual task

Veerasunthorn said the filmmakers approached the prologue through drawing combined with lighting. That is a specific beginning for a film that largely uses computer animation. Drawing can signal at once that viewers are hearing or seeing a part of the story presented differently from the main action. Lighting can give those images additional shape and help them sit beside the rest of the feature. An opening change of method works if it tells viewers something about how to receive the information.

A prologue also has a different burden from a scene deep in a film. It is the first time many viewers encounter the setting, and it can establish a distance between what is being introduced and what the central character presently knows. A visual vocabulary reserved for that purpose helps the audience recognize it before the film gives a detailed account. Once Billie’s own scenes begin, the appearance of this earlier passage can remain distinct in memory. That gives the opening practical work to do after the shots have ended.

This is worth looking at in the context of Disney’s longer animation history. The studio can draw on artists with experience in both drawn and digital techniques. Cartoon Brew’s interviews identify Alex Kupershmidt and Randy Haycock among people whose drawing and animation experience fed into the work. Bringing that skill into a project does not require the entire film to imitate a previous one. The useful question is whether the technique gives a particular scene a quality that the filmmakers can use.

A magical world needs everyday things to hold

Disney’s account of Hexe describes a kind of magic inspired by natural materials. That choice gives the art team a concrete set of problems. A surface can suggest how an item feels. A color can introduce an association before anybody explains what it signifies. The way a person handles something can help a viewer understand whether it is ordinary in that world. Those are familiar ways to establish a setting, even when the places and activities on screen could never exist outside animation.

Billie and Alice arrive at the same adventure with different attitudes. The story can therefore show the world through two different reactions. A young person who has only just recognized some of her own abilities is likely to notice opportunities that a parent might see as uncertain. An object or place can look appealing in one scene and demanding in another because the characters have arrived with different expectations. That gives the design room to be specific without making it necessary for every character to explain a rule aloud.

The official voice credits suggest several tones within the same setting. Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste. Tracey Ullman plays an enchanted quill and Stephen Fry voices a magical journal. Those last two parts ask the animators to make familiar objects expressive over enough time for viewers to recognize them as distinct characters. A quill and a book have different forms and different possible movements. The voices can help make that contrast legible while the design tells the audience what each object normally does.

What to look for when the film opens

The cast tells viewers who is speaking. The story and visual form will determine which parts of a scene they remember. A practical way to watch a film that changes techniques is to notice whether a style arrives with a change in perspective, time or place. That keeps attention on the relationship between the image and what it is showing. It also leaves room to enjoy a small change of movement without asking whether an entire production belongs to a single category.

Disney says Hexed is an original Walt Disney Animation Studios feature. For the production team that meant defining the new world and the characters inside it together. A setting can make a person’s habits visible, while a person’s behavior can clarify what some unusual corner of the setting does. The relationship between Billie and Alice gives those details a way to enter the story through decisions they have to make, instead of leaving all the world-building in a separate introduction.

The writing credits give another view of how the film was assembled. Cartoon Brew identifies Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller as the co-writers. Their work provides the events that the production has to render in more than one style. The opening and the trip into Hexe can look unlike each other while still giving viewers information about one character’s story. That is what makes the visual decisions more than a technical demonstration. The artists have to choose when a new look supplies something useful to the scene.

The Wednesday release is theatrical. Disney’s guide says the film will eventually come to Disney+ but gives no streaming date. That distinction is useful during a holiday week when a service may promote a title it does not yet offer to watch at home. The current publicity gives readers an advance look at an original production and the people who made it. The film will provide the rest of the evidence for how its drawn opening, computer animation and tactile magical details work together.

Sources

Disney’s Hexed: Only In Theaters November 25 — Explore Disney+, Revised November 22, 2026

Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Team On Hand-Drawn Animation And Original Films — Cartoon Brew · Tara Bennett, November 10, 2026

Disney’s Hexed introduces Billie and Alice — The Walt Disney Company, October 12, 2026

Walton Goggins on his role in Hexed — FanFest, November 18, 2026

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