When Will the Part 3 of The Walking Dead’s Finale Season Air? We’ve Figured it Out!

The Walking Dead‘s eleventh season will be its last (not counting the many spinoffs that have been announced). On April 10, AMC aired Season 11, Episode 16, which will conclude the second part of the supersized three part final season.

After the program’s previous episode has aired, just eight episodes are scheduled before the series finale of the show. AMC will, however, make The Walking Dead fans wait a little longer before they have access to part three.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead are expected to air sometime in the fall. Here’s a bit more specific timeline to its release.

Is There a Release Date for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Part Three?

There is currently no confirmed AMC release date for the eight episodes, although we can make a reasonable guess based on what we know.

So far, AMC has been alternating blocks of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead. As a result, episodes 1 to 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11 were broadcast from August 22, 2021 until October 10. From October 17 to December 5, Fear Season 7 aired its subsequent installments. After that, on February 20, 2022, The Walking Dead returned.

The rest of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will premiere on April 17, with six episodes a week for each subsequent broadcast cycle. If this pattern is reproduced, the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead will air from June 12 until July 31, 2022.

There’s some logic in AMC’s decision to do this; it means the series will conclude in this TV season, allowing for Tales of The Walking Dead spinoff programming.

When it comes to the launch of Tales, AMC has a number of options. So far, we know that the spinoff series will premiere in summer 2022, but this may imply one of two things. The show could air after the conclusion of The Walking Dead in July or between the end of Fears‘s seventh season and The Walking Dead Season 11.

At the moment, it appears more likely than not that the latter will happen, as The Walking Dead has completed filming while Tales of The Walking Dead has not. This was revealed to us when Norm Reedus announced his departure from the original series on Instagram and other confirmations have been made that filming has wrapped.

The possibility that AMC deliberately increased anticipation for the final episodes of The Walking Dead by delaying their broadcast until September 2022 is a bit more likely. AMC promotes to advertises it’s upcoming programming opportunities and appears to be hyping a mega-live-event in November, which has to be The Walking Dead finale.

If the show’s conclusion is aired along with this event, we may anticipate a September 2022 start date for Part Three.