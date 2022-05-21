What Johnny Depp’s Co-Stars have Said about Working with Depp

Published on May 21st, 2022 | Updated on May 21st, 2022 | By FanFest

According to his former leading lady, agent, and business manager, Johnny Depp was difficult to work with when drugs and alcohol reportedly controlled his actions.

Many of Depp’s former co-stars, on the other hand, offer a steadfast and contrasting example to his recent testimony during his vicious defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36.

Actress Ellen Barkin, who was in a romantic — or “sexual” — relationship with Depp when they filmed the 1998 cult classic “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” said he threw a wine bottle at her.

According to Barkin, Depp was arguing with pals in a hotel room when he threw the item. She also reaffirmed Amber Heard’s allegation that Depp was a “jealous man.”

“Controlling,” is how Barkin described Depp. “Asking me, ‘Where are you going? Who are you meeting with?”’

Another time, “I had a scratch on my back that once got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him,” she said in the deposition.

Meanwhile, Depp’s former agent said his professional reputation took a hit when he started showing up late to projects due to drugs and alcohol, including the production of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

“Crews don’t love sitting around for hours and hours for the star to show up,” Jacobs said. “People talked … and it made people reluctant to use him.”

Joel Mandel, Depp’s former business manager, said that Depp’s spending habits became “alarming” in 2011. He claims that Depp spent thousands of dollars on prescription drugs.

Outside of his ex-wives, has any former collaborator ever gone public with a negative word about Depp’s professionalism? Has anyone in the past accused him of being unprofessional?

Here are some things that other co-stars have said about working with Depp:

Eva Green

During Johnny Depp’s ongoing legal battle, his “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star Eva Green has been openly supportive on Instagram.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” the 41-year-old French actress wrote after Thursday’s bombshell testimony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green Web (@evagreenweb)

Orlando Bloom

Working with Johnny Depp on 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl” was the most enjoyable experience he’s ever had, according to Orlando Bloom.

“I got to work with one of my heroes, Johnny Depp, and to see how he goes about business, which was really inspiring for me at this stage in my career,” said Bloom, 45.

He also praised Depp’s commitment to his profession.: “I knew he’d bring something unique to it the way he always does with his roles. I just didn’t know what it would be when I saw it, it was fantastic.”

Winona Ryder

In 1990, Depp and Winona Ryder played lovers in Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” and they got engaged five months into their relationship.

“I can only speak from my own experience — which was wildly different than what is being said,” Ryder told Time in June 2016 after Heard’s allegations first made headlines. “He was never, never that way toward me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”

In 2020, Winona Ryder gave a statement as a witness in the Depp-Heard UK trial: “I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber,” Ryder wrote. “But, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.”

Kevin McNally

In a 2021 interview with LADbible, Kevin McNally, who stars alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s “Pirates,” had nothing negative to say about him.

“I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny,” he said. “I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow.”

The actor has no say in the matter, but at least one source claims that it will not happen as the blockbuster franchise’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, 78, revealed that Depp would not be returning “at this point.”

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley, who starred in “The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” as Elizabeth Swann and its direct sequel, also told IGN in 2003 that the cast is unable to complete a take without laughing.

“He’s just great. It’s really weird, because he’s a huge star of Hollywood, but he’s such a nice bloke,” she said. “We’d be over at the craft services wagon and he’d make a cup of tea and we’d have a chat and have a giggle, and do a scene then. He’s just really, really, really lovely.”

The two-time Oscar-nominee continued, “He’s one of the only actors around at the moment who will take those huge risks, and it was a risk. He’s got the balls to play a part like that, and I think that’s brilliant.”

Angelina Jolie

In 2010, Angelina Jolie praised her experience working with Depp on “The Tourist.”

“He’s just such a nice guy. He’s so funny and so fun to hang out with,” Jolie, 46, said at a press junket for the film at the time.

“He’s not just somebody who’s doing these fun [movies]; he’s a real experimental, deeply feeling artist, who gives a lot and is very gracious on set to everybody and to his fellow actors. He’s just a pleasure.”

Penélope Cruz

When actress Penelope Cruz agreed to star in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, she was ecstatic.

“I missed working with him through all those years because we had a great experience when we were shooting ‘Blow,’” Cruz told Access Hollywood via Digital Spy about their 2001 collab.

Like Knightley, Cruz said Depp made her giggle.

“Our problem is that we cannot stop laughing,” the Oscar winner continued. “That can really become a problem sometimes with us because some days we could not control ourselves. I always say it’s a good problem to have because, in the end, that will reflect on the chemistry of [our] characters.”

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis and Johnny Depp collaborated in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” which was released in 1993.

“Johnny is self-debasing. Is that the right word? Anyway, sometimes he’s too self-debasing,” Lewis described the actor to the LA Times in 1993. Merriam-Webster defines the phrase as “the act or process of lowering oneself in status, esteem, quality, or character.”