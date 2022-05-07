What did Amber Heard do with Her Nose During the Johnny Depp Case?

Published on May 7th, 2022 | Updated on May 7th, 2022 | By FanFest

The major news from this week’s final day of testimony in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial came when the actress began wiping her nose with a tissue while on the stand, causing spectators to jump to all kinds of conclusions regarding what they were seeing and the Twitter going wild with speculation.

As an outsider, it’s impossible to tell if Heard is fidgeting with a tissue on the stand. It’s quite evident that this case has been emotional for Heard and Depp. She’s dismissed her PR team. This move is a result of public sentiment swelling behind Depp. .

Did Amber have the sniffles over how emotional it is to sit there and testify against Johnny? Was it COVID? Basic cold? What’s with that knuckles to the nose move to go in for the wipe? Very strange.

Check out the video and the reactions from Twitter below:

One person on Twitter said of Heard’s behavior, “I have questions.”

Another person said, “What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up her nose?”

You make the call: What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up to her nose? pic.twitter.com/RExfHXxZKb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) May 6, 2022

This user said, “She did, didn’t she.”

While another was a little more direct and said, “She did a line lmao.”

She did a line lmao https://t.co/DJorZPdi0H — LeoMagnusXVII (@LeoMagnusXVII) May 7, 2022

Finally, Lawyer and Youtuber, Viva Frei, summed it up the internet’s thoughts and how this image may affect the trial, saying, “I am taking for granted that over the next week, the jury will be watching social media (despite the warning). And probably seeing this. Whether it’s cocaine, or tear inducers, this – as the kids say – is totes sus.”

I am taking for granted that over the next week, the jury will be watching social media (despite the warning). And probably seeing this. Whether it’s cocaine, or tear inducers, this – as the kids say – is totes sus. https://t.co/RkE56j6Aue — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 7, 2022