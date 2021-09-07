Supergirl has been around for six years now. It hasn’t been the most consistent of the Arrowverse shows, but it’s still pretty special if you ask me. Originally airing on a completely separate network, The CW essentially absorbed it into the Arrowverse and that’s really when the BIG crossovers started happening. Supergirl is airing its final set of episodes now, but it still has a panel at the DC FanDome 2021. We’re saying goodbye to Supergirl at DC FanDome 2021, it seems.

We have no idea what’s going to happen at the Supergirl panel, but it’s definitely some kind of farewell. With the show ending, there is even a chance that this could be the last Supergirl panel ever. I mean, the last panel for the show. I’m sure Supergirl, the character, will still be around in other media. I mean, a new incarnation of the character will be appearing in The Flash film.

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl herself, has previously spoken to Entertainment Weekly where she admitted she had some input on the ending of the show. She also is, apparently, quite happy with how things all end for Kara Zor-El.

“They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series. I had one request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it. Yeah, I think we all kind of came to this conclusion. We’re so proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years. It’s been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we’ve aired. We’ve gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we’re really proud of everything we’ve done and it felt like the right time.” is what she told the outlet.

We’re saying goodbye to Supergirl at DC FanDome 2021, and I’m not ready.