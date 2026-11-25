Follow-up: Apple’s November 25 streaming release follows an earlier date announcement and a November 19 premiere event in Los Angeles.

Way of the Warrior Kid arrives on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 25, with Jude Hill as a middle schooler who spends the summer learning how to take on problems that used to stop him before he started. Chris Pratt plays his uncle Jake, a Navy SEAL who has come to recuperate with the family, and Linda Cardellini plays his mother, Sarah. McG directed the adaptation of Jocko Willink’s novel. Apple confirmed the November 25 streaming date with the October trailer and repeated it in its account of the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

The distinction matters because an earlier Apple announcement named November 20. That is no longer the streaming date to use. Apple says the premiere event took place on November 19 at AMC The Grove, and its title page carries November 25 for the Apple TV release. A family that saw photos of the cast at the premiere last week has a straightforward way to tell when the movie actually became available at home. Apple’s U.S. title page is the place to start.

Apple TV’s official trailer introduces Marc, his family and his summer with Uncle Jake.

What Marc brings into the summer

Apple describes Marc as a kid who struggles with classmates, schoolwork, physical education and making friends. Putting several pressures on him at once gives the story a starting point many young viewers will recognize. A hard day at school can make the next task feel harder before anybody has explained it. Marc also has months of school experience shaping his expectations about a new exercise or a new conversation. A summer away from the classroom gives him a chance to practice somewhere those expectations do not already govern everybody’s response.

Hill has to make that sense of anticipation visible. An adult character can explain how to break a task into steps, but the child’s reaction is what gives the advice any consequence. In a story that starts with bullying, a decision to try something again can matter as much to the character as reaching the eventual goal. One virtue of having the central kid worry about several parts of his life is that a single change in athletic ability cannot neatly answer every question raised by the premise.

Jake arrives in the house with difficulties of his own. Apple’s synopsis says the visit gives him a place to recover from an injury. That creates room for a movie about practice in which the experienced person also has to accommodate limits. A mentor living with the family can have a presence beyond the designated lesson scenes. What he does at the table or how he responds to a setback of his own can have as much influence on Marc as a more formal instruction.

Sarah’s place in the household gives the story another perspective on progress. An uncle might see a particular challenge as a good exercise. A parent who has been around for years of hard days at school has a longer view of what is changing and how quickly. The cast pairing gives the film a way to present those viewpoints within a family conversation. What matters for Marc is whether the help he gets in one setting can make a different part of his everyday life feel manageable.

Why the material works differently as a film

A novel can stay close to the child’s interior account of an uncomfortable day. A screen adaptation can work from what he actually does and how the people in the room respond. The official trailer presents the movie as a progression through moments that give Marc new things to try. There is a useful filmmaking challenge in letting a sequence demonstrate practice without making every small improvement look inevitable. A pause before the next attempt, or getting a detail wrong twice, can communicate more about the experience than another line about determination.

The setting adds to that opportunity. School organizes Marc’s day around other people’s schedules, his household gives the adults access to a less guarded version of him, and summer allows a routine to develop off the school clock. To carry any development between those contexts, the film has to show where he still finds a task uncomfortable. Visible progress in one activity means more as drama if the audience can still recognize the person who entered the summer dreading a bad day.

McG’s film also positions the uncle’s experience as an unusual point of comparison for everyday school problems. For a young viewer, parts of Jake’s background may be far outside what anyone at home does for a living. Telling a story about concrete skills can make that background legible: Who shows somebody how to begin? What happens on a day when the attempt goes poorly? These are questions about an exchange between two people. They can matter even to viewers with little interest in adopting the characters’ whole routine.

A holiday viewing option with a conversation built in

The Associated Press included the title in its Thanksgiving-week streaming coverage, alongside releases with very different audiences in mind. This is an Apple Original Films release that viewers can choose for a family slot. Apple’s synopsis includes bullying, so families deciding when to show it may find it useful to watch the official preview first. The advance material supplies broad stakes without requiring viewers to read the book or recognize the supporting cast.

For children who know the novel, the adaptation offers a direct comparison between an internal account and a performance. Afterward, it could be worth asking where Hill conveys something Marc would need more words to describe in a book. For children new to the material, a smaller question might get further: Which task would be hardest to begin if you were in his place? The answer can vary with the character or scene a child noticed first.

The date correction is the practical update for anyone tracking the adaptation since Apple’s first announcement. The November 25 listing puts the movie in the holiday lineup. The premise, meanwhile, is built around a child who has a very immediate reason to put off another attempt. Whether the experience stays with a viewer will depend in part on how convincingly Hill, Pratt and Cardellini make the household feel like a place where that child can safely make a few mistakes before trying again.

Earlier FanFest coverage · Way of the Warrior Kid Celebrates Its Premiere Ahead of a November 25 Streaming Debut

Sources

Way of the Warrior Kid · Apple TV Press · November 25, 2026 release

Apple Original Films unveils Way of the Warrior Kid trailer · Apple TV Press · October 27, 2026

Apple Original Films celebrates the world premiere of Way of the Warrior Kid · Apple TV Press · November 20, 2026

Way of the Warrior Kid to premiere globally November 20 · Apple TV Press · February 2026 · superseded date

What to stream on Thanksgiving week: Dig, Jennifer Lopez and Way of the Warrior Kid · Associated Press · November 20, 2026

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