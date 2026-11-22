The Skybound expansion’s August 28 release gives fans a tabletop take on Rick Grimes, Michonne, Negan and a setting they know from the comics.

Rick Grimes, Michonne and Negan share a starting lineup in one of the more unusual adaptations of The Walking Dead. Lazarus Rising Games groups them with Alexandria in the We Are the Walking Dead starter for its OverPower card game. The set brings four Skybound properties into a common game, but this deck carves out a clear place for the characters and settings from Robert Kirkman's comic. It offers a way to explore The Walking Dead through team-building and illustration without revisiting a plot twist from the television series.

The partnership dates back to a 2025 licensing announcement. Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez of ICv2 covered Lazarus Rising's retail plans in April 2026, when the company was preparing an August window for the expansion. The manufacturer places the actual release on August 28, 2026. The current OverPower set page gives prospective players something more concrete to compare, including the four lists used as starters, their different lineups and the company's guide to adding cards. This is a look at the available product and its design. The earlier announcement dates matter more here than any single retailer's estimated arrival date.

OverPower explains how Rick Grimes plays in the card game. Video courtesy of Lazarus Rising Games.

Why Alexandria belongs on the same list as Rick

The publisher's starter entry identifies its team as Rick, Michonne, Negan and Alexandria. That fourth name is the detail that makes the list worth a closer look. Readers can recognize Alexandria as a place from the franchise. On a card-game roster the name can sit beside the people the audience associates with that place. It is one way a game can give weight to a setting without scripting an episode around it or asking a player to reproduce a particular scene.

The arrangement is also worth considering alongside the company's other starters. The Worlds Collide deck includes The Governor and Woodbury together, as well as The Hilltop. It combines them with two names from elsewhere in Skybound's catalog. The Walking Dead starter, by comparison, provides an example of what a deck built around a single fictional world looks like. Two separate decks thereby illustrate two different uses for a crossover license. One can keep a recognizable center of gravity. The other can move between material that does not normally share a setting.

For a fan with an interest in the art, these lists give a way to orient a collection. A character name might produce several cards with different purposes, and the publisher's searchable card catalog lets a shopper follow those entries. The labels on a deck, a particular character card and an alternate illustration can all name the same character while referring to different products. Looking at the entries before buying gives more control over which part of the art or game to pursue.

What the boxed starter and booster do

OverPower describes the Skybound expansion as 472 cards with 36 playable characters. It sells four starters alongside boosters and a Power Card Station. The seller's U.S. page lists the dedicated Walking Dead starter at $18. It is one entry in the range and gives a new player a specific lineup in a way that a sealed booster does not. The publisher says two starters are all that two people need to begin a game.

A reader coming straight from the comic may have two separate reasons to investigate the release. If the draw is seeing familiar characters translated into play, a known team is immediately useful. If the draw is collecting different illustrations or building a different lineup, the search becomes broader. The numbered catalog and the expansion roster are helpful for the second kind of purchase. A shopper can start with a character instead of trying to infer contents from the face of a package.

The manufacturer lists 17 cards in each booster and says it groups some of them into two character stacks. That organization is a useful detail about the way the contents are sorted. A stack can be interesting to a deck builder because several pieces arrive together. It remains a booster, with randomized contents. For someone interested exclusively in seeing what the game made of Rick or Michonne, a known deck list or an identified single gives a more definite answer than the wrapper design.

This is also why the total size of the expansion is a poor first measure of how hard it will be to get started. A lineup and a second player create a considerably smaller problem than trying to complete all 472 cards. OverPower can be approached as a game with a ready pairing of decks, or as a collection that grows through choices about art and subjects. The page the publisher maintains for the expansion is useful because it shows where those two activities begin to diverge.

How much of the comic carries over

A television episode has time to explain why one place or object matters to a character. A game can establish some of that weight through the positions of cards, the roles printed on them or the visual impression of putting a team together. The connection is clearest when a name already means something to the player. Alexandria can serve that purpose for a reader who knows the comic, while the printed game rules still have to make the deck understandable for someone meeting it for the first time.

The prospect of moving between Skybound properties is part of the range's appeal, but buyers do not have to start with the whole crossover. The Walking Dead lineup sets a contained first goal. The neighboring starter lists make it easy to see where the rest of the range begins. Someone giving the deck as a gift can use those names to make sure the package actually contains the lineup the recipient wants. Some retailers list products from the range as assorted, which is a separate practical issue from the manufacturer's identification of a specific deck.

This expansion puts a design question in an approachable form. How do you make a deck feel connected to The Walking Dead before any player has learned to operate it? The publisher's answer starts with recognizable people and one place that belongs among them. The printed cards then have to do the harder work of turning that familiarity into choices a player can use. That is what makes We Are the Walking Dead worth a closer look, even for readers who already know the characters from another format.

Sources

Skybound expansion product and rules guide — OverPower / Lazarus Rising Games, August 28, 2026 release; accessed November 22

Lazarus Rising Reveals OverPower CCG: Skybound Booster Set — ICv2, Jeffrey Dohm-Sanchez, April 9, 2026

Skybound’s Walking Dead and Invincible join Lazarus Rising Games’ OverPower — Lazarus Rising Games, April 25, 2025 newsletter

Rick Grimes character and card list — OverPower / Lazarus Rising Games, Accessed November 22, 2026

Skybound character spotlight library and rules overview — OverPower / Lazarus Rising Games, Accessed November 22, 2026

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