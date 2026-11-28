Hoopla’s Skybound catalog dates the recent #149 digital entry November 19. Here’s how to find the color reissue and pick a sensible place to begin.

Readers following The Walking Dead Deluxe can look for the latest installments through a participating public library as well as a comics shop. Hoopla’s Skybound catalog lists the digital entry for issue #149 on November 19, 2026. Image Comics gives November 18 as that issue’s release date. The two entries describe different parts of the comic’s availability, and the digital listing is a concrete example of how the reissue can turn up on a library service alongside its print run.

The library route is useful for curious readers who want to see how Dave McCaig’s colors work with the original comic before putting together a run of single issues. It is also useful for readers who keep up physically and want to catch a chapter they missed. Hoopla’s public catalog identifies Robert Kirkman’s series under Skybound, but access depends on the library associated with the reader’s account. A public title page is evidence of the title in the service’s catalog. The signed-in library account is where a reader finds out whether the issue is available to borrow.

Search by imprint, edition and issue number

Search for The Walking Dead Deluxe and then check the exact issue number on the title page. The series name in a search result can be shared by titles with covers that look similar at thumbnail size. The public entry for #149 is filed as a comic, and the page identifies Image Comics and the Skybound collection. Television tie-ins, audio, black-and-white collected editions and the Deluxe color issues serve different needs even where they follow the same characters. A reader tracking McCaig’s edition should give the format field at least as much attention as the cover.

Hoopla describes both Instant and Flex borrowing arrangements in its support material. An Instant title uses the allotment made available through the participating library, while Flex borrowing and any holds operate according to the library’s offering. Check the controls visible on the listing after signing in. A person who sees a borrowing option may have an entry that works differently from the same page as viewed without a library card. Local policies also determine how many digital loans a patron can make in a period.

Hoopla’s guide says comics normally have a 21-day borrowing window on the service. This is enough time to try a few chapters at a comfortable pace if the library’s allowance covers them. It is still worth checking when a loan becomes due rather than assuming there is time to finish a long sequence after starting several issues at once. A reader who borrows one comic first can learn how it looks on the available device, then decide whether to continue chapter by chapter.

Pick a place to begin

The presence of #149 tells you that the library catalog contains a recent part of the color reissue. That doesn’t make a chapter from deep in the series the natural starting point for a new reader. Image’s listing for The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 goes back to Rick Grimes’s introduction. Starting there gives a reader a sense of how the situations and communities develop over time. It also limits early exposure to late-series character descriptions and cover reveals.

A lapsed reader can use the chapter number differently. Look up the issue after the last one you can identify with confidence. If the old reading was in a compendium and you remember only the ending of the collection, consult its contents or the publisher’s series listings before searching the library. The individual numbering and the collected volumes tell you different things about the same stretches of plot. Getting the number right is especially helpful if a monthly loan allocation is tight.

Some readers will want to compare the black-and-white drawing and the recolored edition closely. The earliest chapters are a useful place to do that because the original comic and the Deluxe reissue cover the same part of the story. McCaig’s work can direct attention toward an expression, distinguish a foreground subject from a background object, or change how quickly a reader registers what time of day a scene takes place. Those are questions about what a page communicates. An issue read once for the plot and again for the art can yield a more useful comparison than two covers seen side by side.

People who use digital and print reading for different reasons can use a same-issue comparison to decide how large a screen they need. Open a panel with several people or a block of smaller lettering and make sure you can move around it without losing the visual relationship between panels. If the experience feels crowded on a phone, try the same loan on a larger device.

What the publisher’s schedule can tell you

Image and Skybound announced the color reissue in July 2020. Their description of the edition highlights McCaig’s coloring and the inclusion of material looking back at how the comic came together. ICv2’s Milton Griepp covered the same initiative when the reissue was introduced. That history matters on a library shelf because the number after Deluxe can look like an ordinary sequel number. It identifies a later presentation of the original comics run, giving new and returning readers a reason to choose a particular edition.

Image’s listings put issue #150 on December 2 and #151 on December 16. Use those dates for the publisher’s issue schedule. A physical listing is not evidence that a local library will carry the same issue on the same day, and the #149 print and library records demonstrate why the distinction is worth making. For a title that doesn’t show up in your signed-in Hoopla search, check the library’s own catalog or ask a librarian about its other digital collections.

The useful starting point is the issue that fits the reading you want to do. #149 is the recent example for readers who are already following the reissue. #1 is the sensible way into Rick’s story for most newcomers. Between those two ends are readers returning after time away, checking a format for the first time or trying to compare the colors with an edition they already own. A temporary loan is an accessible way to make that choice before committing to a longer run.

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