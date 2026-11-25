Image Comics has set February 3 and February 17, 2027, for The Walking Dead Deluxe #154 and #155. The publisher included both in its November 20 February solicitations and maintains a separate release page for each issue. This is a look ahead at the next pair of issues newly listed in that catalog, after the December releases FanFest has already covered. Both issues continue the color presentation of Robert Kirkman’s original comic, with a useful point of difference for readers studying how the series was made. The publisher specifically lists more Cutting Room Floor material and creator commentary for #154.

The issue pages credit Kirkman as writer and Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano and Dave McCaig on the art. They list a $3.99 cover price for each issue. They also give collectors three advertised covers per issue, with the same artist pairings across the two dates. This guide sticks to release and production details. The publisher’s brief story descriptions offer little reason to discuss the plot in advance, and reading the issues consecutively can be part of the appeal.

Two dates worth attaching to two issue numbers

The dates on Image’s listings are two weeks apart. February 3 belongs to #154, and February 17 belongs to #155. Someone using the monthly solicitation can see both in context, while the individual pages provide an easier link to save for each issue. Rich Johnston’s coverage of the February catalog for Bleeding Cool also lists the pair as separate 32-page issues and reproduces the artist assignments. The published schedules establish which issue a reader should look for on each date. They do not tell us whether a given shop will stock a particular cover.

That distinction becomes important when a shopper sees an early mention of an issue in a retailer’s system. A solicitation gives stores a basis for ordering and lets readers see what is planned to be released. Listings can also turn up before someone can buy a copy and walk away with it. Conflating the time a listing first appears with the day of release can cause an unnecessary trip. For fans who like to read in order, the issue number and listed release date are better reference points than the day a preview appeared in a feed.

The close spacing has an editorial effect as well. An ongoing series asks readers to remember which choices a character made and which conversations might still be doing work in the background. A two-week interval gives a reader time to think about the first part without requiring them to reconstruct months of intervening plot. It also gives anyone just discovering the series an opportunity to look back at January’s issues and catch up. An upcoming release can be useful as a reading marker, regardless of whether someone buys every variant or reads from a collected edition first.

What extra pages can reveal

Image’s #154 listing describes another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. For a returning reader, those extras can be a reason to approach a familiar issue from a different direction. The completed comic shows which moments survived into the printed sequence. Published supplementary material can give context to the division between pages, the decision to end a scene where it does, or the changes that lead to a finished issue. The listing confirms the extra material’s presence for #154. Its full contents will be apparent once the issue is available.

A comic’s form makes that context especially useful. A break between panels and a turn of a page both control when information becomes available. Dialogue can tell a reader that a character is hesitating, while an arrangement of panels can make the reader spend a little longer with that hesitation. Earlier plans can help explain why those choices were made, or show how the same scene could have been structured differently. Anyone unfamiliar with an issue can read the published story before returning to the commentary, keeping the experience of discovery and the experience of analysis available.

The new color presentation offers another way to see the construction. An atmospheric color treatment can lead the eye through a panel or make a location feel distinct from the preceding one. Readers familiar with the black-and-white presentation may find it interesting to see which details become more immediate in color and which still depend primarily on line, composition and placement. Much of the benefit comes from observing ordinary moments as well as dramatic ones. A room can establish relationships among characters long before a larger scene puts those relationships under pressure.

Making sense of six covers across two issues

Image lists David Finch and Dave McCaig for the A covers, Charlie Adlard and McCaig for the B covers, and Wes Craig and McCaig for the C covers. The artist pairings repeat in both issue listings. Naming the cover letter and the issue number together is the easiest way to specify which edition someone wants. Requesting the “Adlard cover” identifies an artist but leaves the issue open. Requesting #154 Cover B tells a shop which object is needed and makes it easier for the reader to compare any images with the listing.

The recurring pairings create an opportunity for readers interested in how individual artists approach the same ongoing series. Those artists can make different choices about which figure dominates a cover, how much a setting tells a reader about the mood, or which details reward a slower look. A cover is the public invitation to an issue, and the different versions give that invitation different forms. For a reader primarily interested in the interior, the issue number remains the central piece of information. For a cover collector, the letter and credit become just as useful.

What separates February’s releases from a generic monthly catalog entry is the concrete reading plan they provide. Issue #154 has a February 3 date and specifically advertised commentary. #155 is listed for February 17 and continues the numbered sequence. A reader can decide whether to reserve both, compare the cover approaches or return to older issues while waiting. The useful information now is the publisher’s credit, format and schedule. The story itself has its own time to arrive.

Sources

Solicitations for February 2027 — Image Comics, November 20, 2026

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #154 — Image Comics, On sale February 3, 2027

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #155 — Image Comics, On sale February 17, 2027

SCOOP: Official Full Image Comics February 2027 Solicits/Solicitations — Bleeding Cool, Rich Johnston, November 20, 2026

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