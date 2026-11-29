Image Comics lists the issue for January 20, 2027. Here’s how to identify the color edition and its cover options.

The Walking Dead Deluxe will reach issue #153 on January 20, 2027, according to Image Comics. The number is easy to miss because it sits between the first January issue and two previously listed February installments. That makes it a useful entry to pay attention to before setting a winter pull list. The publisher identifies a 32-page print issue priced at $3.99. Image’s page is a catalog listing, and the issue continues the full-color edition of the existing comic. It introduces no new television release, and January 20 is the listed date for this particular comic.

The entry is also an opportunity to slow down and look at what the word Deluxe means in this series. Robert Kirkman and Skybound announced the project in 2020 as a reissue of the original The Walking Dead in full color, with Dave McCaig working from the original art. Image’s release sequence shows why this remains a continuing project rather than a set of occasional anniversary numbers. It gives the color edition room to work through the run one installment at a time, and the winter listings let a reader plan for several chapters in order.

How to tell the edition from the story

The straightforward way to order it is to ask for The Walking Dead Deluxe #153 and check that the listing matches Image’s January 20 date and Lunar code 1126IM0453 for the main edition. General searches for The Walking Dead and a number can surface the original single issue. Other results may point to an earlier volume or compendium that contains the same chapter. The title and code help a shop tell the difference. The publisher credits Kirkman as the writer and Charlie Adlard as the artist for this installment. McCaig’s color is part of what makes this edition its own release.

There is a useful difference between reading the chapter for the first time and looking at what changes when it returns in color. A new reader’s attention naturally follows the smallest cues needed to understand a scene. A person who knows the broad direction of the story can linger on how McCaig helps a particular person stand out against the space around them. A small shift in a background can give a familiar picture a different sense of distance. The structures Adlard established with line and shadow remain there. Adding color asks another artist to find a way to guide the eye through them.

Skybound and Image’s first announcement described publication extras as part of the project. That context explains why a reader might still prefer individual issues even after acquiring the story in another format. Production notes and other materials let readers see an installment as the product of choices, made at a specific moment in a long serial. The precise contents of #153 are best checked in the issue. The short January catalog page is enough to establish the format, creative credits and date. It gives a limited description of the plot, which makes it easy for a new reader to record the release without learning more than they want to know.

What the three covers do on a pull list

The main listing is for a cover credited to David Finch and Dave McCaig. Image credits Charlie Adlard and McCaig on Cover B and Wes Craig and McCaig on Cover C. The three listings give someone following the run a choice of artists’ approaches to a cover. A reader who simply wants the next numbered chapter can ask for the standard issue and leave the alternative on the shelf. A buyer who regularly collects a particular artist’s work should check how their shop identifies the cover so the order reflects the choice they actually meant to make. The artwork credit is more useful for this than a small preview image on a phone.

Variant listings can look like extra installments when they sit next to one another in a product search. That is particularly easy with a series whose issues already have familiar-looking layouts and similar titles. The number after the series name matters. The letter or cover description helps the shop identify which jacket to hold. If a cover sells through, someone following just the story may be able to buy another cover from the same release. If you are choosing for print artwork, that is a separate collecting decision from keeping up with the serial. It is worth making before shopping rather than in a hurry at the counter.

The place of #153 on the winter schedule

Image lists #152 for January 6 and #153 for January 20. The February entries show #154 on February 3 and #155 on February 17. That is a two-week rhythm through the four listed releases. These are publisher dates for those issues, and a shop’s day for receiving or setting aside an order can differ. A reader starting the January group can place a single standing request or check those four dates individually, depending on whether the retailer manages orders at a series or issue level. No collector needs to treat the variant as one more stop in the reading order.

Issue #153 is late enough in the original story that it makes sense to identify it as a continuation for existing readers. Image links a way to sample the first Walking Dead issue from its publisher pages. That is a better entry point for someone who has watched the show and wants to understand what the comic does differently. A collector choosing the color edition can then decide whether to track individual issues, while a reader mainly interested in the original narrative can investigate earlier collected formats. Those routes look similar in a product search, yet each has a different relationship to the original release.

The January 20 listing matters on its own modest terms. It gives collectors a date, a way to identify the main cover and a place for issue #153 between the other winter releases. It also gives the creative work some breathing room before the comic is discussed for what happens in it. Readers can plan to buy one numbered chapter and compare the cover options without learning the story in advance. For a long-running reissue, that combination is a practical kind of news. It tells fans exactly which part of a familiar work is coming back into print next.

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