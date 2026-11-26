Image Comics sets The Walking Dead Deluxe #152 for January 6, 2027, its first scheduled installment of the color reissue in the new year. The listing confirms a 32-page, $3.99 comic, with Robert Kirkman writing and Dave McCaig, Charlie Adlard and Stefano Gaudiano on the art credits. The issue begins a two-release January stretch in which Image also lists #153 for January 20. Both follow December’s anniversary and follow-up installments. Image included both dates in its January solicitation, which was circulating by October 2026. They’re useful planning information for readers following the run rather than a newly announced story.

The publisher gives away very little about #152’s plot. It frames the chapter around people brought together by fear. That is enough to establish the dramatic problem without revealing what any of the characters do about it. It also puts the issue in a useful light for readers deciding whether to stick with the Deluxe format into 2027. One reason to revisit a group scene drawn by Adlard is to see where your eye goes first, and whether McCaig’s color changes which person you think has control of the room.

Robert Kirkman explains the color reissue in Skybound’s original Walking Dead Deluxe announcement.

Why one issue can feel different in color

A reader revisiting a page in black and white may remember it by where a white shape breaks up a field of black or by the way a face is hidden in a dark panel. Adding color introduces a new way to tell where the eye is supposed to go. If the first thing you notice is now an area of warm color in another part of the composition, the sequence can feel different even when every word and line is familiar. Changes like that are the reason the color edition is worth approaching as something readers can compare rather than simply an upgrade they’re expected to prefer.

McCaig’s contribution also has to work across many kinds of scenes. A quiet conversation needs room for readers to decide where an uncomfortable pause falls. A moment of immediate danger needs to be understandable at a glance. The colorist can help guide both by creating continuity across adjacent panels or choosing where one image should feel like a sudden interruption. What makes that task difficult is that too much emphasis flattens the reading experience. If every panel insists it ought to be the first thing you notice, the pace becomes harder to read.

For anyone trying the format at issue #150, it’s useful to treat the first reading as a normal run through a comic. Turn pages as you usually would and notice which images are easiest to call back to mind after closing it. Then revisit one conversation or transition with the original edition if you have a copy. There’s no need to judge the whole project from a single scene. A few panels can reveal which details the drawing already makes completely clear and which ones the additional color moves closer to the foreground.

Three January cover choices

Image credits David Finch and McCaig on the standard cover and Adlard and McCaig on Cover B. Cover C brings Wes Craig into the lineup alongside McCaig. The credit matters if you’re following an artist through a run rather than just trying to find a numbered installment. A cover can give you an impression of the kind of pressure its artist saw in the premise. It can do so even if nothing in the illustration is meant as a literal preview of an interior panel.

Collectors can use the credits to distinguish January’s options from the covers for December’s #150 and #151. The weekly rhythm of storefront listings means covers from different issues can stay visible together well after their announcements. The title and number attached to a piece of art are a more useful guide than the month you remember seeing the image. A collector following McCaig can also compare what remains consistent across covers drawn by different people, while a reader after the story only needs one complete copy.

There’s a useful discipline in looking at variant art after reading the chapter. Before opening the issue, a reader sees a standalone composition that has to hold its own. Once the reader knows which choices mattered in the chapter, it becomes easier to say what an illustrator selected to bring forward. Three artists or teams can make decisions about distance, expression or the suggestion of danger without producing three summaries of the same story. That’s a better reason to compare the covers than trying to guess which one will be most difficult to find.

The Cutting Room Floor material offers a second kind of comparison. Commentary can clarify where a scene was shortened or allowed to continue and whether details moved during development. Image confirms the feature for the January 6 issue. It does not specify every piece of bonus material, so the useful order is to read the comic and form a view about its pacing before seeing which choices the back pages explain.

Following the run from December into January

Image lists #150 on December 2, #151 on December 16, #152 on January 6 and #153 on January 20. The two January numbers supply practical pull-list dates for readers who have been collecting by issue. January 6 is the date to put against #152, while January 20 belongs to the following chapter. It is particularly easy to miss one when comparing different cover listings or setting up a shop reservation across two calendar months.

The publisher rates #152 Mature. The Deluxe title makes its place in the format clear, and older collections and original individual issues are separate editions. Someone interested in the extra pages should make sure that a seller or library listing actually identifies the Deluxe issue. The cover number alone can lead to an earlier version that tells the same story without the same presentation.

The next January release will provide a chance to see how far #152’s atmosphere carries forward. A chapter about a group responding to common fear can divide that feeling into smaller decisions without losing the sense of people in the same predicament. A colorist and artist can help you follow those separate responses without forcing you to stop and consult a character list. That’s a concrete reason to look closely at what the January reissue preserves and what it makes easier to see. The release date and edition details establish when to find that work. The pages themselves will establish how it feels to follow the people in it.

Sources

The Walking Dead Deluxe #152 — Image Comics, January 6, 2027 on-sale date

Solicitations for January 2027 — Image Comics, October 2026

The Walking Dead Releases — Image Comics, Checked November 26, 2026

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