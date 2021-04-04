Supergirl: “Very Satisfying Arc For Kara Danvers/Supergirl” In Final Season

Supergirl‘s final season has started and they concluded last year’s storyline finally! It also explained why Supergirl hasn’t been seen on the newest Arrowverser show. Superman And Lois has conspicuously never mentioned Supergirl despite her direct relation to Superman. The final season promises to be an emotional journey for Kara and her friends. We know we’ll see some characters return we just don’t know specifically which ones yet. The showrunner, Jessica Queller, has said there will be a “Very Satisfying Arc For Kara Danvers/Supergirl”. She also said there will be many “meaningful” elements.

“There’s so many special things about the season,” Queller said. “I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what’s going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.” Queller told comicbook.com. “And also, just there’s a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people.” she finished.

Melissa Benoist spoke to Entertainment Weekly as well about the final season.

“They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series. I had one request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it. Yeah, I think we all kind of came to this conclusion. We’re so proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years. It’s been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we’ve aired. We’ve gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we’re really proud of everything we’ve done and it felt like the right time.”

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. It airs on the CW’s digital platforms the following day for free!