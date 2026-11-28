Gail Simone and Juan Frigeri’s November 25 chapter asks what happens when young mutants take the wrong lessons from a hero who spent years looking out for them.

Marvel put the second part of The Scavenged on sale November 25 in Uncanny X-Men #39. Writer Gail Simone and artist Juan Frigeri give Wolverine a problem shaped by one of his better qualities. He has a history of stepping in when young mutants need someone to teach or protect them. This time, four young mutants see him as a model and an obstacle. The distributor’s preview makes their objective clear without giving away the chapter’s outcome. They want to follow the example Logan set, once they have pushed Logan himself out of the way.

Frigeri drew both the interiors and the main cover, according to Marvel distributor Penguin Random House Comics Retail. The standard issue runs 32 pages, carries a Teen Plus rating and has a listed U.S. cover price of $4.99. Comic Book Club’s November 20 preview and AIPT’s November 22 preview give readers ways to sample the issue ahead of a trip to a shop. This is issue 39 and the second chapter of an arc. The distinction matters if the cover is your first encounter with Simone’s run or if your usual point of reference is a Wolverine solo book.

What the young mutants want from Logan

The premise puts two meanings of inheritance in the same room. Wolverine can pass on a skill through instruction, practice and correction. He can also become someone people imitate from a distance, picking whatever parts of his reputation make sense to them. A pupil who admires his persistence might learn a lesson about looking after friends. Someone who admires only the stories about how hard he is to stop could hear a different lesson. The tension between those readings gives the episode more to work with than the question of whether four opponents can slow down one veteran.

The numbers are interesting in a team book. A threat with several members can disagree about means and motives, even when the public description gives them a shared aim. Simone can give each person a distinct relationship to the idea of Wolverine while keeping the central problem legible. From Logan’s side, the choices are harder when the people endangering him seem to need precisely the intervention he would ordinarily offer. Putting a stop to what they are doing may leave the harder work of getting them to reconsider why they started.

A quieter version of the same conflict plays out any time a longtime superhero helps a new generation. Readers are familiar with Logan’s ability to come through a crisis. There is more uncertainty about whether he will recognize the parts of himself that inspired the crisis. A comic built around that recognition can make an encounter matter beyond the event that brought the characters together. It can also give young characters agency. They have made a decision about who they want to be, and they may be able to make another.

Why the chapter works inside Uncanny

One reason to put the story in Uncanny X-Men is that the title has space for people who have a stake in how Logan responds. The X-Men have to live with the consequences of how they prepare younger mutants for danger. It makes a difference whether the older characters treat maturity as a set of techniques or spend time talking about what those techniques are for. A solo adventure can explore that question, too. A team book can show who else noticed the problem and give someone other than the teacher a chance to judge the response.

Frigeri has a specific visual problem to solve. Logan has an instantly recognizable silhouette, and the premise gives him four would-be successors who need to remain distinct from one another. Establishing the relative positions of five figures can keep a page readable as the scene gathers speed. The other half of the job is deciding where to pause. A look traded across a panel can reveal uncertainty before dialogue makes it explicit. The advance pages give prospective readers a better sense of the storytelling rhythm than a listing of the cover options can.

Issue numbering offers another useful clue. A retailer may display this alongside several Marvel books carrying an X in the title, though they are separate series. Look for the exact Uncanny masthead and the #39 on the listing. The distributor also shows alternate covers for the same issue. Michele Bandini’s variant, for example, changes the image on the front while carrying the same premise and creative team. When ordering a copy to read, confirm the issue first. Readers collecting a specific cover should use the separate product listing or ask the store to identify the cover before completing the order.

How much reading to do first

There is a practical case for getting chapter one alongside this issue. A recap can tell you what the four younger mutants plan to do. The preceding issue can establish how that group came into view, what assumptions Logan made on meeting them and whether readers had reason to trust those assumptions. If the character work is the attraction, those are good reasons to start earlier. Readers who already follow Simone’s run can go directly to the new installment and look back later if a detail needs context.

A short preview serves a different purpose from a recap. Read it to see how the writer and artist handle pace, expression and group scenes. It provides only a limited view of an installment whose premise carries unanswered questions. In particular, Marvel’s product description establishes the threat. The previews offer a few pages of execution, and the full issue is the appropriate place to find out how the chapter resolves. That is a straightforward way to avoid treating advance copy as if it described every scene.

The next issue may carry the larger arc in a different direction. The value of #39 as a single chapter is that the publisher gives it a question worth following on its own. If the young mutants have understood Logan well enough to model themselves on him, they could be capable of understanding why certain choices matter to him. Reaching that point would take more than overpowering them. That gives the issue stakes that a simple victory, even one drawn on a spectacular page, would leave unresolved.

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