Tom Brady’s Kids Attend Buccaneers Game Without Gisele Bündchen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 home opener was quite the opposite of what quarterback Tom Brady had hoped, but at least his three children were there to root for him. Although, his wife Gisele Bündchen was not in attendance. There have been rumors flying around for weeks now that Brady and Bündchen’s marriage is on very shaky ground.

Before the Buccaneers took the field at Raymond James Stadium to play the Green Bay Packers, Brady was seen hugging his children on the sideline. Vivian Lake (9) and Benjamin Rein (12), whom he shares with Bündchen, were both there. John “Jack” Edward (15), whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, was also in attendance.

So, what’s the deal with you and your family?

Brady’s mother, Galynn and sisters Maureen, Nancy, and Julie brought Brady’s children to the game. While donning a shirt with his high school photo on the back which read “Greatness lasts forever.” reports PEOPLE. A source close to Brady told PEOPLE that his wife “Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”

Bündchen’s absence from the field will not deter rumors about her connection with Brady. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said the two are living separately following Brady’s decision to continue playing in the NFL. Brady announced his retirement plans in February, but he changed his mind 40 days later.

“Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for,” says an ET source. “Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt.”

According to the source, Bündchen was “upset” with Brady and wanted “She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn’t think Tom has been himself lately,” and right now she needs “some space”

Bündchen tweeted her support for Brady before the Buccaneers’ first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. However, reports surfaced days later that they were living separately. One source told PEOPLE they were living apart for “more than a month,” with another adding that they during football season, they “live separate lives”

On Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers dropped to 2-1 after losing to the Packers 14-12. Brady threw for 271 yards and one touchdown, with three sacks. They will rematch Super Bowl LV in Tamp on Oct. 2 when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday Night Football game on NBC. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LV