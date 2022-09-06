Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On Molestation Allegations

Tiffany Haddish has finally responded to the shocking allegations against her and Aries Spears. 22-year-old Jane Doe, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of herself and her younger brother (a minor), accused the comedians of grooming them before appearing in videos for them. The young woman claimed that she and her brother were left “traumatized for life” after their experience with Haddish and Spears. Last week, Haddish’s lawyer denied all claims made against his client.

Haddish expressed her regret over participating in the skit, given the current legal case. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” she wrote in an Instagram statement published Monday. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.” Haddish said she looks forward to sharing more about the situation as soon as possible but is unable to due to the ongoing legal nature of it all

In the case, Jane claims that she and her brother John were familiar with Haddish since their mother was acquainted with her, according to The Daily Beast.

According to the lawsuit, Haddish and the two kids were so close that they allegedly referred to each other as aunt, niece, and nephew. At only fourteen years old, Jane was allegedly taken by Haddish to a taping of an ad that promoted sandwich with sexual undertones. This will assist Jane in getting on television, and it may be included in her film reel. According to the lawsuit, when Jane was “physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable” she was being trained. She claims she was paid $100 and sent home.

The lawsuit mentions an incident from 2014 in which Spears allegedly molested John Haddish informed him that she would record a reel for Nickelodeon at Spears’ home. She took John to a separate room and allegedly told Jane that they needed to work together without her. In order to teach John a lesson, Spears began “molesting” with him when he was 7 years old.

Haddish allegedly saw the incident “and aided, abetted and watched Spears sexually molest a child,” according to the lawsuit.

The video was posted on Funny or Die’s website, and a plot summary appeared in a Bossip article published in 2018.

A Funny or Die representative said last week that the video “Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content,” We were not involved in the concept, creation, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated material and promptly removed in 2018 after we became aware of its existence.

Haddish and Spears are being sued for “intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor” Haddish is also accused of “negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.” Jane and John want general and special damages as well as statutory damages.

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, denied the allegations to TMZ in a statement. The plaintiffs’ mother has been attempting to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” Brettler said It’s time for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Every attorney who had accepted her case — and there were several of them – – eventually dropped it once it was clear that the allegations were bogus and that Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down Now, Ms In this lawsuit, her adult daughter is defending herself. They will have to suffer the repercussions of their childish decision.”

If you, or someone close to you has been sexually assaulted, get in touch with the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or visit rainn.org.