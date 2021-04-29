There might be a Mandalorian game in development for several different platforms! We have to assume it would most likely be developed for current and last-gen consoles, which would make sense. Before we go any further I want to make sure you know that this isn’t a confirmation. Nothing has been officially announced at the time of this article releasing, but we can hope! The rumor indicates no release period, genre or studio but the rumor does say it is being developed by a premier studio. This game better be about protecting Grogu at absolutely all costs!

You’re probably wondering why we’re reporting on this at all if it’s only a rumor. Well, the source is semi-credible at the very least. The report comes from someone who has leaked things accurately before, Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker. He spotted some Mando PoP figures behind on Phil Spencer’s shelf in a recent video. Spencer is known for hiding hints for upcoming games back there. He hid an Xbox Series S there months before the reveal and not a damn person noticed. That’s pretty damn crazy if you ask me. He recently had some Mandalorian PoP figures back there, so people are wondering if a Mando game is coming!

So, as I said, this is all speculation as of now. I’m begging you to not take this as gospel. Nick Baker has been reliable recently as leaking things, but that doesn’t mean he is this time. If there really is a Mandalorian game coming you can probably expect an announcement soonish. We probably are due for a big Star Wars game, so it would make sense. Not to mention The Mandalorian is huge, too, so people would probably eat up a game like that.

Hmm, maybe we’ll get a reveal for it during Sony’s State of Play today. Are you excited there might be a Mandalorian game in development? Let us know below!