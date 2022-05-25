The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Partner, Diane Kruger, Hit the Red Carpet in Cannes

Published on May 25th, 2022 | Updated on May 25th, 2022 | By FanFest

Sky‘s Diane Kruger and The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus were looking very happy as they attended The Innocent premiere during Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress and her beau looked happy as they walked the red carpet. They share a three-year-old daughter who Diane just recently announced her name.

Diane looked stunning in a red gown with an extravagant ruched skirt and gold jewelry.

She had styled her hair in soft waves, and she wore a rich palette of make-up.

Norman wore a black suit and bow tie to his wedding. He held hands with his love.

Norman and Diane met while they were both in the 2015 movie Sky. They started dating the following year. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2018 and announced their engagement last year.

The Boondock Saints actor also shares a son, Mingus Lucien, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christenson. He is 22 years old.

In an interview with People Magazine, Diane announced that she had written a new children’s book called A Name From the Sky. The book will be released on October 25th.

Diane tells the story of how she came to love her own name and how she and Norman chose their daughter’s name in her children’s book.

The actress told People that ‘Diane’ was not a common name in her home country of Germany.

‘I remember coming home crying because kids were making fun of my name,’ she shared.

Diane’s mother then read her a book about her namesake, the Roman goddess Diana.

‘It truly changed my life,’ she said. ‘And how I see myself today.’

The former model also explained the meaning behind her daughter’s unique moniker.

‘I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,’ she said. ‘ ‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.’

Diane told People that the little girl’s nicknames range from ‘Noonoo’ to ‘Neenee’.

After welcoming Nova, star said she was surprised by ‘how much I love it. I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing.’

She told People that it has been ‘wonderful to rediscover firsts.