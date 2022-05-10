The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Partner, Diane Kruger, Finally Reveal Their Baby’s Name

Diane Kruger has revealed the name of her daughter in an interview about her forthcoming children’s book, three years after giving birth to her first child with partner Norman Reedus, star of The Walking Dead.

The actress’ new picture book, A Name From the Sky, which comes out in October, is about the story behind her own name and how she was taunted as a youngster growing up in Germany where Diane isn’t a popular name. Kruger explained to People, “I remember coming home crying because kids were making fun of my name.” But when her mother read her a book about the Roman goddess Diana whom she was named after, she said, “It truly changed my life and how I see myself today.”

When it came to naming her own daughter, the actress said that she wanted to give her a name that would empower her, which is how they arrived at Nova Tennessee. Kruger went on to explain:

“Nova in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

And the Inglorious Bastards star added that she’s been totally surprised by just how much she loves being a mother.

“I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing, wonderful to rediscover firsts. So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again. Whether it’s having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there’s just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I’ve just found magnificent. I thought it wasn’t going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I’m grateful that happened for me and our family. She’s changed my world and the way I look at everything.”

Finally, Kruger hopes that her book will assist other youngsters who have been picked on or are concerned about their name.. She explained, “I think as children, we suffer through things. Whether that’s a given name, or somebody says something mean to you. Everything is so up in the air. In time, your powers will come, and you don’t have to worry. That kind of was the idea of the book.”