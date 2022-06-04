The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman Confirms Two Characters Who Survive the Final Season

The Walking Dead has been one of television’s most successful programs. The Walking Dead has established a rapport with its fans that continues to eliminate favorite characters, over and over again without any favoritism.

The future of your favorite major characters now hangs in the balance, as Season 11 is the show’s final run, and that several spinoffs are in development.

Robert Kirkman, the show’s creator, recently answered questions from Hey Fandom! for an “ask me anything” (AMA) session. He was precise about the destiny of two of the program’s well-liked characters.

Kirkman discussed the fates of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

(Comics Spoiler) In the Walking Dead comics, both Michonne and Eugene live to a ripe old age, with one becoming a judge for The Commonwealth and the other helping to build a railroad.

During the AMA with Hey Fandom!, Kirkman explained, “I will say that there’s a lot of implied story in the final issue, with the railroad meeting, and the colony to the West uniting with the colony to the East.”

Kirkman continued, “There’s some general thoughts and notions that I have for that.” He continued, “If the television show ever gets to that point in the comic book series, and we decide to continue past that point I’m kind of excited about the idea of telling a little bit more with older Eugene and Judge Michonne and the different things that were in the comic series that could have gone on, and we could have done more with.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is returning this fall for part 3 of the three-part final season. There are three parts to the season with the third part airing later this year. The show will conclude and we can expect three more spinoffs and, someday, the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in a series of films that follow the character in a larger world.

What do you think about Michonne and Eugene living into their golden years in the world of The Walking Dead? Leave a remark below with your thoughts!