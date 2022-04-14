The Walking Dead: A Complete List of All of the Movies, Spinoffs & Every Detail We Know

For a while, it appeared as though the flagship The Walking Dead series would continue indefinitely. AMC probably wanted it to do so, since it is one of the network’s biggest hits. However, after 11 seasons, the show’s lack of new adaptation material from Robert Kirkman’s original comic series and some casting turnover eventually spelled its demise.

Despite the fact that The Walking Dead TV series is on its way out, AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise isn’t going anywhere. It feels like it’s some sort of…walker coming back to life, perhaps? Before ending its run on television, The Walking Dead inspired the creation of two spin-offs from which AMC just seems content to continue with many more new shows.

With so many Walking Dead spinoffs on the horizon, keeping track of them all might be difficult. So, let’s save you the trouble! Here is a list of all the TV and movie projects set in The Walking Dead universe that have already aired or will premiere soon.

Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead is the first-ever Walking Dead and has lasted quite a long time for a television show spinoff thanks to its immense popularity. The episode count of Fear the Walking Dead is quickly approaching that of its parent series, which premiered on August 23, 2015 and focused on a different perspective of the zombie apocalypse.

Since its debut, the series has gone through numerous narrative and production changes. Morgan Jones (Lennie James), an original Walking Dead character, joined the cast in the fourth season and served as one of the show’s main characters. Fear The Walking Dead is now in its seventh season, with at least one more to go. Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is also coming back to the series.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was a unique experiment for the series. While the mainline series and Fear have been going on indefinitely, World Beyond had a conclusion point in mind of 20 episodes spread out over two seasons. In the Civic Republic, four young people from the Omaha Campus Colony go on an adventure to discover one of their own’ s father in the Civic Republic.

The characters in the series didn’t have a big influence on The Walking Dead as a whole, but the series introduced some of the lore. The Civic Republic Military (CRM) will reoccur, as will the enigmatic post-credits scene that suggests where the zombie outbreak began.

Tales of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead‘s long-awaited spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead, will premiere in summer 2022. One of the first announced spinoffs in the post-TWD era is anthology series. As its name implies, this program will feature self-contained stories set inside The Walking Dead universe that include both new and returning characters.

AMC has revealed the cast for “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and it includes several familiar names and faces. Terrence Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, and Gage Munroe.

We also know of one previous TWD character who will appear in Tales. Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers (Samantha Morton), is expected to return in the series’ finale.

Untitled Daryl and Carol Spinoff

Following The Walking Dead‘s main hero Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) departure midway through its ninth season, there was a substantial leadership gap onscreen. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), both season 1 survivors, stepped into the void.

While this is still a group effort, Daryl and Carol are now the closest thing The Walking Dead franchise has to main characters, and AMC will not allow a little thing like a series finale get in the way of more of them.

The future of the untitled Daryl and Carol spinoff remains uncertain. The series is set to premiere in 2023, with TWD content chief Scott Gimple executive producing and head writer Angela Kang running the show.

Isle of the Dead (Maggie and Negan Spinoff)

AMC’s announcement of the Isle of the Dead was a little surprising. Not only will the series take place in post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which Kirkman’s comic book never attempted to render, but it will star two characters that have every reason to despise each other. That is correct: Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The premiere of The Walking Dead: Isle of the Dead, which will have six episodes, will come in 2023. The showrunner will be Eli Jorne. AMC’s description of the project says, “Isle of the Dead imagines popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

Untitled Rick Grimes Film Series

Since Andrew Lincoln’s character departed The Walking Dead on November 4, 2018, the untitled Rick Grimes films have been in production. However, since then, there has been a relative lack of news on the project (originally announced as one film and later clarified to be several).

According to reports, the first film was originally intended to begin filming in early 2021, but it did not happen for reasons unknown. In July 2021, Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero stated that he had read “a number of drafts of the scripts over the last few months” and that the team was “really making sure that they get it right.”

Lincoln will undoubtedly return as Rick Grimes. Jadis, who was last seen flying in a helicopter with Grimes, is also expected to return.

Which one of these are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below@