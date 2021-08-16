The Walking Dead: Now Fans Are Threatening To Riot If Dog Dies! Daryl Would Go Ape$hit!

The Walking Dead season 11 is almost here! In fact, it already is here if you’re lucky enough to have AMC+! If you don’t, it’s not a big deal since the season premiere of season 11 is less than a week away. Now fans are threatening to riot if Dog dies! Even Norman Reedus is saying he would go apeshit!

Can you really blame the fans though? They’ve been in love with Dog since he first appeared on the show. We even got a whole episode dedicated to giving us an origin story of Dog, who never made it to the comics, by the way. Not that Daryl ever made it to the comics either.

How do we know that fans feel so strongly about Dog? There was actually a poll, where fans could vote for the character they’re most worried will die. The results might actually shock you. They sure shocked me, anyway.

Dog ended up being the one fans are most worried about, with 40% of people have voted for him. For the record, Maggie came in last with a pathetic 9%. It seems like Maggie might have become a little more unlikable since she left six years ago in the show.

Reedus talked about what would happen if Dog died while he was on The Talking Dead. “I think he would go to any lengths to protect Dog. He’s been out in the woods, that dog has been his best buddy. I think if anybody hurt the dog, he would just go ballistic, apesh*t.”

This was a while ago, but Angela Kang once said “I don’t know if I have the heart to kill the dog,” when speaking with Entertainment Weekly years ago. That was before we knew anything about season 11, though. Now that we know that the final season of The Walking Dead will be a more brutal affair, anything could happen.

Except for Daryl and Carol dying, since they have a spin-off coming.

Will you riot if Dog dies? Let us know in the comments!

Don’t forget to catch The Walking Dead season 11 premiere this Sunday, August 22, on AMC!